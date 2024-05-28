CCC Intelligent : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
May 28, 2024 at 06:03 am EDT
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On May 23, 2024, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (the "Company") held its annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). Present at the Annual Meeting in person or by proxy were holders of 588,621,889 shares of common stock, which represent 95.84% of the voting power of all shares of common stock of the Company as of March 26, 2024, the record date for the Annual Meeting, and constituting a quorum for the transaction of business at the Annual Meeting.
The stockholders of the Company voted on the following items at the Annual Meeting:
1.
To elect three Class III Directors to serve until the 2027 annual meeting of stockholders and until their successors are duly elected and qualified;
2.
To approve, on an advisory (non-binding) basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as set forth in the Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting (the "Proxy Statement"); and
3.
To ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP ("Deloitte") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2024.
For more information about the foregoing proposals, see the Company's Proxy Statement.
Holders of the shares of common stock are entitled to one vote per share. The voting results for each of these proposals are detailed below.
1.
Election of Class III Directors
Director Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Broker Non-Votes
Githesh Ramamurthy
467,086,141
93,146,403
28,389,345
Eileen Schloss
524,971,263
35,261,281
28,389,345
Eric Wei
537,572,158
22,660,386
28,389,345
Based on the votes set forth above, each director nominee was duly elected to serve until the 2027 annual meeting of stockholders and until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified.
2.
Advisory Vote on the Compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstained
Broker Non-Votes
379,544,857
178,707,955
1,979,732
28,389,345
Based on the votes set forth above, the stockholders approved, on an advisory (non-binding) basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as set forth in the Proxy Statement.
3.
Ratification of the Selection of Deloitte as Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstained
585,152,127
3,171,286
298,476
There were no broker non-votes on this proposal.
Based on the votes set forth above, the stockholders ratified the selection of Deloitte as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2024.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. provides software as a service (SaaS) platform for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance economy. The Company's cloud-based SaaS platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports artificial intelligence (AI) enabled digital workflows. The Company's solutions include CCC Insurance Solutions, CCC Repair Solutions, CCC Ecosystem and Other Solutions, and CCC International Solutions. Its insurance solutions include CCC Workflow, CCC Estimating, CCC Total Loss, CCC Casualty, CCC Subrogation and CCC Claim Handling. The Company's repair solutions include CCC Estimating, CCC Network Management, CCC Repair Workflow and CCC Repair Quality. It offers enterprise solutions that support multiple customer segments, along with specific solutions tailored to other segments of the insurance ecosystem, including parts suppliers and automotive manufacturers. It provides insurance claims software to some of the automotive insurers in China.