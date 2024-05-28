Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On May 23, 2024, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (the "Company") held its annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). Present at the Annual Meeting in person or by proxy were holders of 588,621,889 shares of common stock, which represent 95.84% of the voting power of all shares of common stock of the Company as of March 26, 2024, the record date for the Annual Meeting, and constituting a quorum for the transaction of business at the Annual Meeting.

The stockholders of the Company voted on the following items at the Annual Meeting:

1. To elect three Class III Directors to serve until the 2027 annual meeting of stockholders and until their successors are duly elected and qualified;

2. To approve, on an advisory (non-binding) basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as set forth in the Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting (the "Proxy Statement"); and

3. To ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP ("Deloitte") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2024.

For more information about the foregoing proposals, see the Company's Proxy Statement.

Holders of the shares of common stock are entitled to one vote per share. The voting results for each of these proposals are detailed below.

1. Election of Class III Directors

Director Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Broker Non-Votes Githesh Ramamurthy 467,086,141 93,146,403 28,389,345 Eileen Schloss 524,971,263 35,261,281 28,389,345 Eric Wei 537,572,158 22,660,386 28,389,345

Based on the votes set forth above, each director nominee was duly elected to serve until the 2027 annual meeting of stockholders and until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified.

2. Advisory Vote on the Compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers

Votes For Votes Against Abstained Broker Non-Votes 379,544,857 178,707,955 1,979,732 28,389,345

Based on the votes set forth above, the stockholders approved, on an advisory (non-binding) basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as set forth in the Proxy Statement.

3. Ratification of the Selection of Deloitte as Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Votes For Votes Against Abstained 585,152,127 3,171,286 298,476

There were no broker non-votes on this proposal.

Based on the votes set forth above, the stockholders ratified the selection of Deloitte as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2024.