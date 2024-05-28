Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On May 23, 2024, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (the "Company") held its annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). Present at the Annual Meeting in person or by proxy were holders of 588,621,889 shares of common stock, which represent 95.84% of the voting power of all shares of common stock of the Company as of March 26, 2024, the record date for the Annual Meeting, and constituting a quorum for the transaction of business at the Annual Meeting.

The stockholders of the Company voted on the following items at the Annual Meeting:

1.
To elect three Class III Directors to serve until the 2027 annual meeting of stockholders and until their successors are duly elected and qualified;
2.
To approve, on an advisory (non-binding) basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as set forth in the Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting (the "Proxy Statement"); and
3.
To ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP ("Deloitte") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2024.

For more information about the foregoing proposals, see the Company's Proxy Statement.

Holders of the shares of common stock are entitled to one vote per share. The voting results for each of these proposals are detailed below.

1.

Election of Class III Directors

Director Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Broker Non-Votes

Githesh Ramamurthy

467,086,141

93,146,403

28,389,345

Eileen Schloss

524,971,263

35,261,281

28,389,345

Eric Wei

537,572,158

22,660,386

28,389,345

Based on the votes set forth above, each director nominee was duly elected to serve until the 2027 annual meeting of stockholders and until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified.

2.

Advisory Vote on the Compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers

Votes For

Votes Against

Abstained

Broker Non-Votes

379,544,857

178,707,955

1,979,732

28,389,345

Based on the votes set forth above, the stockholders approved, on an advisory (non-binding) basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as set forth in the Proxy Statement.

3.

Ratification of the Selection of Deloitte as Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Votes For

Votes Against

Abstained

585,152,127

3,171,286

298,476

There were no broker non-votes on this proposal.

Based on the votes set forth above, the stockholders ratified the selection of Deloitte as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2024.

