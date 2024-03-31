Certain Warrants of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-MAR-2024.

Certain Warrants of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-MAR-2024. These Warrants will be under lockup for 31 days starting from 29-FEB-2024 to 31-MAR-2024.



Details:

Each of its directors, officers and the selling stockholders have agreed that, without the prior written consent of two out of three of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, we and they will not, and will not publicly disclose an intention to, during the period ending 30 days after the date of this prospectus supplement, offer, pledge, sell, contract to sell, sell any option or contract to purchase, purchase any option or contract to sell, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase, lend or otherwise transfer or dispose of, directly or indirectly, any shares of common stock or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for shares of common stock.