CCFNB Bancorp : Financial Advisor

First Columbia Bank & Trust Co., a strong, independent community bank with over $900 million in assets and 190 employees headquartered in Bloomsburg PA, seeks full-time Financial Advisor in our Buckhorn office. As part of the Investment Center team, this position reports to the Chief Wealth Management Officer/Program Manager. Ideal candidate must have in-depth knowledge of current rules and regulations as related to financial planning. In addition, the preferred candidate will be licensed in Life and Health, Series 6 or 7 and 63, 65 or 66.

Responsibilities also include, but are not limited to:

1. Meet with clients, assess their financial situation, develop and implement a plan to meet their goals.

2. Develop and maintain relationships with customers. Solicit new business by mail, phone and in person.

3. Ensure customer satisfaction and account retention.

4. Maintain proper administrative records and licenses.

5. Make presentations on financial services to individuals or groups to attract new clients.

Requirements: The selected candidate will be able to read, analyze, and interpret technical journals, financial reports, and legal documents. In addition, they will have the ability to respond effectively to inquiries or complaints from customers, regulatory agencies, or members of the business community. Candidate must have the ability to write and edit reports and business correspondence, as well as effectively present information in a group setting. Ability to use computer with Windows based software applications including Microsoft Word and Excel is also required.

Education & Experience: Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration or other

related field preferred; a minimum of one years related experience and/or training, or equivalent

combination of education and experience.

Work hours are Monday-Friday, 40 hours per week. We provide a competitive compensation and

excellent benefit package including 401(k) with company match, paid holidays and vacation.

To be considered for this position, please send resume and a cover letter to:

First Columbia Bank & Trust Co.

Attn: Human Resources Dept.

P.O. Box 240

Bloomsburg, PA 17815

Or via email to:

[email protected]

Equal Opportunity Employer of women, minorities, protected Veterans, and individuals with disabilities.