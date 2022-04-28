Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. CCFNB Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCFN   US1248801052

CCFNB BANCORP, INC.

(CCFN)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/28 12:04:21 pm EDT
50.00 USD   +5.04%
04/19CCFNB BANCORP : April 19, 2022-CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Earnings
PU
04/19CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/15CCFNB BANCORP : Human Resources Specialist
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CCFNB Bancorp : Financial Advisor

04/28/2022 | 01:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First Columbia Bank & Trust Co., a strong, independent community bank with over $900 million in assets and 190 employees headquartered in Bloomsburg PA, seeks full-time Financial Advisor in our Buckhorn office. As part of the Investment Center team, this position reports to the Chief Wealth Management Officer/Program Manager. Ideal candidate must have in-depth knowledge of current rules and regulations as related to financial planning. In addition, the preferred candidate will be licensed in Life and Health, Series 6 or 7 and 63, 65 or 66.

Responsibilities also include, but are not limited to:

1. Meet with clients, assess their financial situation, develop and implement a plan to meet their goals.
2. Develop and maintain relationships with customers. Solicit new business by mail, phone and in person.
3. Ensure customer satisfaction and account retention.
4. Maintain proper administrative records and licenses.
5. Make presentations on financial services to individuals or groups to attract new clients.
Requirements: The selected candidate will be able to read, analyze, and interpret technical journals, financial reports, and legal documents. In addition, they will have the ability to respond effectively to inquiries or complaints from customers, regulatory agencies, or members of the business community. Candidate must have the ability to write and edit reports and business correspondence, as well as effectively present information in a group setting. Ability to use computer with Windows based software applications including Microsoft Word and Excel is also required.

Education & Experience: Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration or other
related field preferred; a minimum of one years related experience and/or training, or equivalent
combination of education and experience.

Work hours are Monday-Friday, 40 hours per week. We provide a competitive compensation and
excellent benefit package including 401(k) with company match, paid holidays and vacation.
To be considered for this position, please send resume and a cover letter to:

First Columbia Bank & Trust Co.
Attn: Human Resources Dept.
P.O. Box 240
Bloomsburg, PA 17815
Or via email to:
[email protected]

Equal Opportunity Employer of women, minorities, protected Veterans, and individuals with disabilities.

Disclaimer

CCFNB Bancorp Inc. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 17:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CCFNB BANCORP, INC.
04/19CCFNB BANCORP : April 19, 2022-CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Earnings
PU
04/19CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/15CCFNB BANCORP : Human Resources Specialist
PU
04/05CCFNB BANCORP : First Columbia Teen Star Returns to the Live Stage!
PU
03/08CCFNB BANCORP : March 2022 Shareholder Letter
PU
01/25CCFNB BANCORP : January 25, 2022-CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings
PU
01/25CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, ..
CI
01/25CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/04CCFNB BANCORP : Digital Banking Customer Support Specialist
PU
2021CCFNB BANCORP : Deposit Operations Associate - Part Time (Nights)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29,9 M - -
Net income 2021 9,41 M - -
Net Debt 2021 46,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 3,13%
Capitalization 98,9 M 98,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,31x
EV / Sales 2021 5,17x
Nbr of Employees 111
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart CCFNB BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lance O. Diehl President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Thomas Arnold CFO, Treasurer, Executive VP & Assistant Secretary
Edwin A. Wenner Chairman
Robert M. Brewington Independent Director
Willard H. Kile Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CCFNB BANCORP, INC.-8.72%99
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.31%356 623
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.52%292 251
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.23%244 774
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.48%176 677
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-7.09%168 954