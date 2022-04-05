CCFNB Bancorp : First Columbia Teen Star Returns to the Live Stage!

Bloomsburg, PA - First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. is delighted to announce the 12th Annual First Columbia Teen Star Musical Competition. Inspired by the hit TV show American Idol®, First Columbia Bank is proud to sponsor this award-winning program to support area youth, the local schools, and the performing arts.



The First Columbia Teen Star event is a musical talent competition for vocalists and is open to any freshman, sophomore, junior or senior who attends high school in Columbia County or Danville. Contestants may also be a high school freshman, sophomore, junior or senior who permanently resides in Columbia County or the Danville Area School District, but attends a school outside of the county or district. Sign-ups for auditions are open until Friday, April 15th. Registrations can be completed online at www.firstcolumbiabank.com.



Auditions will take place on Thursday, April 21st and Saturday, April 23rd at the Millville Area Junior Senior High School auditorium. These are private auditions and closed to the public. Independent judges, with music and entertainment backgrounds, will choose 12 finalists. These finalists will then compete before a new panel of judges and a cheering audience at the finale at Bloomsburg University's Mitrani Hall in the Haas Center for the Arts on Sunday, May 22nd at 2:00 p.m.



The first place prize for the Teen Star winner is $2,000. The second, third and fourth place finishers win $1,000, $750, and $350, respectively-and the remaining eight finalists each receive $100. All ticket proceeds from the show are donated to the music departments at the finalists' schools. Since 2011, the Bank has given more than $40,000 to the schools in ticket proceeds and has awarded another $55,000 in prize money to the finalists.



For the past two years, due to COVID-19, the Bank hosted Teen Star in a virtual format. During this difficult time, the Bank saw an opportunity to shine a light on the community. In 2020, the Bank "Shared the Love" and ran a month-long campaign in conjunction with Teen Star to raise funding for Bloomsburg-based AGAPE. To jump start the campaign, First Columbia donated an initial $25,000 to AGAPE and then matched donations from the community dollar for dollar, up to another $25,000. The community stepped in, donating $56,000, and with the Bank's matching, a total of $106,000 was donated to AGAPE.



This year, the Bank is excited to bring the event back to the live stage and give students the opportunity to perform in front of a live audience on the impressive stage at Mitrani Hall. Lance Diehl, President and CEO of First Columbia, explains, "While we were happy to be able to host Teen Star virtually during the pandemic, there is nothing quite like the Teen Star live event. In addition to giving students a chance to win prize money, Teen Star is also about giving these talented individuals a unique platform to showcase their talents and have a memorable, fun, and rewarding experience."