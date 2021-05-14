Log in
    CCL.B   CA1249003098

CCL INDUSTRIES INC.

(CCL.B)
CCL Industries Announces 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Results

05/14/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
TORONTO, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCL Industries Inc. (TSX:CCL.A) (TSX:CCL.B) (“the Company”), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced voting results from its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held May 13, 2021 (the “Meeting”).   A total of 11,226,900 Class A voting shares representing 94.97% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Class A voting shares, were voted in connection with the Meeting. All matters put forth at the Meeting, including the election of eleven (11) directors, the appointment of auditor of the Company and authorization of the directors to fix the remuneration of such auditor were approved as detailed in the Company’s filing on www.sedar.com.

Each of the director nominees proposed by the Company in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 19, 2021, was elected as a director of CCL Industries Inc. as follows:

NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Linda A. Cash11,216,47599.9982000.002
Vincent J. Galifi11,216,47599.9982000.002
Alan D. Horn11,216,47599.9982000.002
Kathleen L. Keller-Hobson11,216,47599.9982000.002
Donald G. Lang11,216,47599.9982000.002
Erin M. Lang11,216,47599.9982000.002
Stuart W. Lang11,216,47599.9982000.002
Geoffrey T. Martin11,216,47599.9982000.002
Douglas W. Muzyka11,216,47599.9982000.002
Thomas C. Peddie11,216,47599.9982000.002
Susana Suarez-Gonzalez11,216,47599.9982000.002

Business Description

CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 22,200 people operating 191 production facilities in 42 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world’s largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded & laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols & specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated & die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world’s largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating & lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.

For more information on CCL, visit our website - www.cclind.com or contact:

 Sean Washchuk Senior Vice President416-756-8526 
  and Chief Financial Officer 

Primary Logo


NameTitle
Geoffrey Thomas Martin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean Paul Eitel Washchuk Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald G. Lang Executive Chairman
Lalitha Vaidyanathan Senior VP-Finance, IT & Human Resources
Thomas C. Peddie Independent Director
