CCL Industries Inc. is a Canada-based company, which provides specialty label, security, and packaging solutions. The Company provides its solutions to global corporations, government institutions, small businesses, and consumers. The Company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. Its CCL segment is a converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications. Its Avery segment is a supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions. Its Checkpoint segment is a developer of radio frequency (RF) and radio frequency identification (RFID) based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries. Its Innovia segment is a producer of specialty and layered surface engineered films for label, packaging, and security applications.