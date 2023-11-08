CCL Industries Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 1,690.5 million compared to CAD 1,658.1 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 169.1 million compared to CAD 163.9 million a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was CAD 4,987.1 million compared to CAD 4,795 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 491.4 million compared to CAD 477.5 million a year ago.
November 08, 2023 at 05:30 pm EST
