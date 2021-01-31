Log in
CCOOP GROUP CO., LTD

CCOOP GROUP CO., LTD

(000564)
Three listed units of China's HNA disclose embezzlements of nearly $10 billion

01/31/2021 | 04:44am EST
FILE PHOTO: A HNA Group logo is seen on the building of HNA Plaza in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - Three units of HNA, once China's most acquisitive conglomerate, said nearly $10 billion had been embezzled by shareholders, in disclosures to stock exchanges that come amid a government-led probe into the deeply indebted group.

A total of 61.5 billion yuan ($9.57 billion) had been embezzled by shareholders and other related parties, Shanghai-listed Hainan Airlines Holding Co, HNA Infrastructure Investment Group Co and Shenzhen-listed CCOOP Group Co said late on Friday.

The identities of the shareholders were not disclosed in the statements.

The three companies and their subsidiaries had also provided non-compliant guarantees for 46.5 billion yuan in financing, according to the statements filed after creditors of their parent applied to a court for the conglomerate to be placed in bankruptcy and restructured.

The move came after a local government-led working team concluded due diligence at HNA earlier in January, and laid out risk disposal plans, enabling it to move to the next stage of resolving a multi-year liquidity crisis.

The government-appointed working team expects as many as 500 companies linked to HNA Group to go into bankruptcy restructuring, Chinese financial magazine Caixin reported on Saturday, citing sources that it did not identify.

Caixin previously reported that HNA owns more than 2,300 companies.

HNA was once one of China's most aggressive dealmaking firms. But its tens of billions of dollars in spending drew scrutiny from the Chinese government and overseas regulators.

As concerns grew over its mounting debts, it sold assets such as airport services company Swissport and electronics distributors Ingram Micro to focus on its airline and tourism business.

HNA had 706.7 billion yuan in debt at the end of June 2019, the last bond report it made public that year showed. It has not given an update since.

Its largest creditor is the state-backed China Development Bank, which also chairs the company's creditor committee.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Meg Shen; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CCOOP GROUP CO., LTD 4.98% 2.53 End-of-day quote.-2.32%
HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO.,LTD. 2.00% 1.53 End-of-day quote.0.66%
HNA INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT GROUP CO.,LTD -2.53% 7.33 End-of-day quote.8.59%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.4464 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
Financials
Sales 2019 5 829 M 907 M 907 M
Net income 2019 -1 220 M -190 M -190 M
Net cash 2019 5 432 M 845 M 845 M
P/E ratio 2019 -11,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 15 134 M 2 354 M 2 355 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,49x
EV / Sales 2019 1,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,9%
Chart CCOOP GROUP CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Ccoop Group Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CCOOP GROUP CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wei Han President, Co-General Manager & Director
Fu Lin Wang Co-General Manager
Xiao Ping Du Chairman
Jian Ping Gao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hui Wang Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CCOOP GROUP CO., LTD-2.32%2 354
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA-4.35%8 616
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-0.91%7 986
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.-8.37%7 588
KOHL'S CORPORATION12.29%6 946
NORDSTROM, INC13.59%5 590
Categories
