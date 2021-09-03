CCR S A : Material Fact – Renewal of the term for exercising the preemptive right

Home

»

Notícias

»

Material Fact - Renewal of the term for exercising the preemptive right

MATERIAL FACT

CCR S.A. ('Company' or 'CCR') (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3 BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA) hereby informs, further to the material facts released on July 8 and August 9 and 26, 2021, that Andrade Gutierrez Participações S.A. has sent the letter attached to this material fact to the other shareholders of the Company's controlling group, through which it renewed, for another thirty (30) days, the deadline applicable to the exercise of their right of first of refusal in regard of the totality of the CCR's shares currently held by Andrade Gutierrez Participações S.A.

Click here to access the full document.

São Paulo/SP, September 3, 2021.

CCR S.A.

WALDO PEREZ

Investor Relations Officer