  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  CCR S.A.
  News
  Summary
    CCRO3   BRCCROACNOR2

CCR S.A.

(CCRO3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CCR S A : Material Fact – Renewal of the term for exercising the preemptive right

09/03/2021 | 09:12am EDT
MATERIAL FACT

CCR S.A. ('Company' or 'CCR') (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3 BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA) hereby informs, further to the material facts released on July 8 and August 9 and 26, 2021, that Andrade Gutierrez Participações S.A. has sent the letter attached to this material fact to the other shareholders of the Company's controlling group, through which it renewed, for another thirty (30) days, the deadline applicable to the exercise of their right of first of refusal in regard of the totality of the CCR's shares currently held by Andrade Gutierrez Participações S.A.

Click here to access the full document.

São Paulo/SP, September 3, 2021.

CCR S.A.
WALDO PEREZ
Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

CCR SA published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 13:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 10 352 M 1 996 M 1 996 M
Net income 2021 959 M 185 M 185 M
Net Debt 2021 16 468 M 3 176 M 3 176 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
Yield 2021 3,53%
Capitalization 24 240 M 4 702 M 4 674 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,93x
EV / Sales 2022 3,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,2%
Chart CCR S.A.
Duration : Period :
CCR S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CCR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 12,00 BRL
Average target price 17,31 BRL
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Antônio Souza Cauduro Chief Executive Officer
Waldo Edwin Perez Leskovar Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Ana Maria Marcondes Penido Sant'Anna Chairman
Pedro Sutter VP-Governance, Risk, Compliance & Internal Audit
Luiz Alberto Colonna Rosman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CCR S.A.-10.91%4 702
TRANSURBAN GROUP5.12%29 179
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.56%7 158
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED5.85%4 884
ASTM S.P.A.35.53%4 415
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED3.61%4 051