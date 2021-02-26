CCR S A : Notice to the Market – Information on the movement in concessions under the company's management

Log in
02/26/2021
NOTICE TO THE MARKET

CCR S.A. ('CCR' or 'Company') (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA), following up on the Material Facts disclosed on March 18, 2020, and March 21, 2020, and given the position adopted by the Company to issue a weekly newsletter, on its website, to provide information on the flow in concessions under CCR's management, in an aggregated manner by Division (Infra SP, LAM Vias, Mobility and Airport), announces to its shareholders and the market in general, the consolidated result of the survey referring to highway traffic as equivalent vehicles, urban mobility as passengers transported, airports as passengers boarded, all shown in the weekly newsletter from February 19, 2021, to February 25, 2021, as follows:

(1) -ViaSul: collection started on February 15, 2019 (P2 and P3) and February 9, 2020 in other regions (P1, P4, P5, P6 and P7)
(2) -CCR INFRA SP and CCR LAM VIAS consolidate data from other concessions, in addition to the publicly held companies mentioned above

In 2021, Carnival holiday fell between February 13 and February 17. While in 2020, it fell between February 22 and February 26.

CCR Group remains committed to the safety of its employees and the communities in its operating regions to fight against the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

São Paulo/SP, February 26, 2021.

CCR S.A.Waldo Perez
Investor Relations Officer

