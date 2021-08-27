CCR S A : Notice to the Market – Public event – CCR Day

Home

»

Notícias

»

Notice to the Market - Public event - CCR Day

NOTICE TO THE MARKET



CCR S.A. ('CCR' or 'Company') (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3 BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA), pursuant to Circular Letter 7/2020-CVM/SEP, invites its shareholders and the market in general to participate in the 'CCR Day' event, which will be held virtually on August 31, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and can be accessed through the electronic address: https://www.ccrday.com, on this same website was made available the agenda with the foreseen schedule.

CCR Day is an event attended by the Company's executives and presents an updated overview on the perspectives of the infrastructure sector and on business related to the CCR Group's operations in a broad and transparent manner, considering the current scenario and the new demands in infrastructure, logistics, and urban mobility. The material for use on CCR Day will be fully available on the Company's and the Securities and Exchange Commission's websites (ri.ccr.com.br).

Any doubts about the CCR Day may be clarified by contacting the Company's Investor Relations department at the following e-mail address: https://ri.ccr.com.br

São Paulo/SP, August 27, 2021.

CCR S.A.

WALDO PEREZ

Investor Relations Officer