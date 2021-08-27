Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. CCR S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCRO3   BRCCROACNOR2

CCR S.A.

(CCRO3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CCR S A : Notice to the Market – Public event – CCR Day

08/27/2021 | 08:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Home
  • »
  • Notícias
  • »
  • Notice to the Market - Public event - CCR Day

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

CCR S.A. ('CCR' or 'Company') (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3 BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA), pursuant to Circular Letter 7/2020-CVM/SEP, invites its shareholders and the market in general to participate in the 'CCR Day' event, which will be held virtually on August 31, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and can be accessed through the electronic address: https://www.ccrday.com, on this same website was made available the agenda with the foreseen schedule.

CCR Day is an event attended by the Company's executives and presents an updated overview on the perspectives of the infrastructure sector and on business related to the CCR Group's operations in a broad and transparent manner, considering the current scenario and the new demands in infrastructure, logistics, and urban mobility. The material for use on CCR Day will be fully available on the Company's and the Securities and Exchange Commission's websites (ri.ccr.com.br).

Any doubts about the CCR Day may be clarified by contacting the Company's Investor Relations department at the following e-mail address: https://ri.ccr.com.br https://ri.ccr.com.br

São Paulo/SP, August 27, 2021.

CCR S.A.

WALDO PEREZ

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

CCR SA published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2021 00:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CCR S.A.
08/27CCR S A : Notice to the Market – Public event – CCR Day
PU
08/27CCR S A : Notice to the Market – Information on the movement in concession..
PU
08/27CCR S A : Notice to the Market - Information on the movement in concessions unde..
PU
08/26CCR S A : Material Fact – Andrade Gutierrez Participações S.A. and IG4 Tra..
PU
08/23CCR S A : Day 15 – August 31, 2021
PU
08/20CCR S A : Notice to the Market – Information on the movement in concession..
PU
08/12Ccr S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/30CCR S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET – INFORMATION ON THE MOVEMENT IN CONCESSION..
PU
07/30CCR S A : Notice to the Market - Information on the movement in concessions unde..
PU
07/29CCR S A : Material Fact – Election of Member of the Board of Directors
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 352 M 1 991 M 1 991 M
Net income 2021 959 M 184 M 184 M
Net Debt 2021 16 474 M 3 168 M 3 168 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
Yield 2021 3,33%
Capitalization 25 634 M 4 923 M 4 930 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,07x
EV / Sales 2022 4,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,2%
Chart CCR S.A.
Duration : Period :
CCR S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CCR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 12,69 BRL
Average target price 17,31 BRL
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Antônio Souza Cauduro Chief Executive Officer
Waldo Edwin Perez Leskovar Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Ana Maria Marcondes Penido Sant'Anna Chairman
Pedro Sutter VP-Governance, Risk, Compliance & Internal Audit
Luiz Alberto Colonna Rosman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CCR S.A.-5.79%4 923
TRANSURBAN GROUP3.07%28 193
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.97%7 036
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED3.54%4 708
ASTM S.P.A.35.53%4 415
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED3.01%4 012