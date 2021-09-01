CCR S A : Transcript 2Q21

Conference Call Transcript

2Q21 Results

CCR S.A. (CCRO3 BZ)

August 13, 2021

Waldo Perez Leskovar:

Good afternoon to all. I would like to inform you that today with me are Flavia Godoy, our IR Superintendent, Douglas Ribeiro and Caique Moraes from our IR team.

I would like to start by sharing the very important achievements of the 2Q21. These have added significant value and placed the Company on a very privileged position so that we can continue to implement our growth strategy, be it by adding new businesses or by leveraging opportunities in the current portfolio.

In April, CCR won Central and South groups airports with 15 airports in total. This further strengthens our national position and places us very well to tap new opportunities.

With now 16 airports under our management, we are the largest airport operator in the country and we handled nearly 23 million passengers in 2019. We are the second in number of passengers.

This victory was essential for us as it justifies our strategy to create a sustainable and robust platform in airports so that we can tap scale gains, efficiency and operational network of airports. It also allows us to be more competitive to grow in the segment.

In April, the auction for line 8 - Diamond and 9 - Emerald of CPPTM took place. We were awarded the concession contract and signed it on June 30.

Our concession for lines 4 and 5. Four and five gave us a competitive advantage, which was unique because they allow us to create synergy and the creation of value, which was not allowed for other operators competing in the sector. There are also different points of integration between lines 4, 5, 8 and 9, which will allow us to operate.