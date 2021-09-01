CCR S A : Transcript 2Q21

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the conference call of CCR S.A. to discuss the results relating to the 2Q21.
I would now like to turn the floor over to Mr. Waldo Perez, CFO and IR Officer.
Waldo Perez Leskovar:
Good afternoon to all. I would like to inform you that today with me are Flavia Godoy, our IR Superintendent, Douglas Ribeiro and Caique Moraes from our IR team.
I would like to start by sharing the very important achievements of the 2Q21. These have added significant value and placed the Company on a very privileged position so that we can continue to implement our growth strategy, be it by adding new businesses or by leveraging opportunities in the current portfolio.
In April, CCR won Central and South groups airports with 15 airports in total. This further strengthens our national position and places us very well to tap new opportunities.
With now 16 airports under our management, we are the largest airport operator in the country and we handled nearly 23 million passengers in 2019. We are the second in number of passengers.
This victory was essential for us as it justifies our strategy to create a sustainable and robust platform in airports so that we can tap scale gains, efficiency and operational network of airports. It also allows us to be more competitive to grow in the segment.
In April, the auction for line 8 - Diamond and 9 - Emerald of CPPTM took place. We were awarded the concession contract and signed it on June 30.
Our concession for lines 4 and 5. Four and five gave us a competitive advantage, which was unique because they allow us to create synergy and the creation of value, which was not allowed for other operators competing in the sector. There are also different points of integration between lines 4, 5, 8 and 9, which will allow us to operate.
In a more reliable manner. We are eager to start the operation of this new lines in the 1Q022.
And finally, it is with great pleasure that I say that we ended the quarter by signing an agreement between CCR and the government São Paulo. Under the agreement, we will establish measures for Artesp and the granting power to drop lawsuits, and it allows the recognition by the parties in an irrevocable manner of the events having to do with the imbalance of the contracts in favor of the concessionaires and the granting power.
It reestablishes the rebalancing of the contract with AutoBAn, and extends the contract to January 2037. This term will allow Artesp to validate the calculations, and thus to validate the final agreement.
Additionally, in addition to the expressive value generated for the Company, this negotiation has put an end to a dispute that had been going on for over seven years, and it has also allowed us to increase the duration of the Company in terms of EBITDA, and has rebalanced former claims.
This agreement ratifies the long term partnership between the Company and the state of São Paulo, and its commitment towards the development of infrastructure in the state. This allows us to have legal certainty, and will allow us to tap future opportunities of investment.
All of these achievements have made us very happy. These achievements are based on the soundness of the regulatory framework, on capital discipline, on our fundamentals, and on value generation. We are well-positioned to tap new opportunities of growth that will come in the future.
I would like to highlight the long pipeline we have ahead of us, and we will have opportunities for the different segments where we operate. In highways, there are new auctions of assets for 30,000 kilometers at the federal and state level. These projects represent R$140 billion in investments for Brazil according to the BNDED.
There are different projects that may take place this year. I highlight the Litoral, which action is going to happen in September, BR-381, and other projects such as the package of highways in Paraná and the ring road in Belo Horizonte. For Airports, we expect the seventh round next year, and in the segment of urban mobility, we are waiting for the auctions for Eixo Norte in Campinas, included in line 7, and lines 11, 12 and 13. We are also looking at opportunities for auctions in the underground and in Brasilia. All of these opportunities speak to our positive vision and the positive outlook for CCR.
In 2021, we still see the impact of the pandemic. However, in the 2Q, there was an improvement in the performance of our concessions, especially in the highways. There were social measures which were less intense and less strict as regards the same period last year.
Also, in May 2021, we started charging tolls in the toll plazas of ViaSul and ViaCosteira. In a communique released to the market between January 1 and July 29, 2021, we presented a growth of 5.8% in traffic in our highways as compared with the
same period in 2019. That is relative to the pre-pandemic period. If we exclude ViaSul and ViaCosteira, there was a drop by 1.1%.
However, our financial position is sound, and there is plenty of room to tap new opportunities, which is at the core of our strategy. We closed the quarter with a very robust cash position, and our leverage measured as net debt over EBITDA of 2.3x, which is below 2.7x that we saw in the 2Q20, and below 2.4x that we saw in 1Q21. This level is very appropriate to allow us to maintain a sustainable growth within the Company.
Our indebtedness is very healthy, even with the addition of new projects. According to our financial policy, we have plenty of room to surpass our leverage rate of 3.5x, as long as we can bring it back to the usual leverage within 24 months.
I would also like to highlight the CCR system can use national and international capital. We will continue to act in a diligent way, focused on capital discipline and to promote the sustainable improvement of the Company's portfolio so as to generate value to our shareholders and stakeholders.
Before we speak about the results of this quarter, I would like to highlight that you can find in our IR site a panel with indicators, which includes the environment, social responsibility and governance. For over ten years, CCR is one of the highlights of B3, which attests to our active position in terms of promoting sustainability.
As a result of our many actions in 2021, the rating has been elevated from BB to A by MSCI. ESG is one of our fundamental pillars, and it is included in our sustainable growth strategy. We will always try to improve, however.
And finally, I would like to invite you all to our 15th CCR Day, which will take place on August 31, at 9:00. It will be 100% virtual, and in the next few days, we will make the agenda available from our IR site.
I now turn this over to Flavia Godoy, who is going to walk you through the results of the 2Q.
Flavia Godoy:
Thank you very much, Waldo. Good afternoon to all. I want to highlight the main figures. IFRS, for 2Q21. For all the numbers on the same basis, we have excluded new projects and nonrecurring effects as detailed in the release.
We start with the highlights for the quarter, and I would like to talk about the traffic of vehicles which grew by 33.7% relative to 2Q20. This performance was the result of the growth by 46% in light vehicles relative to the same period last year, and 18% growth in the traffic of heavy vehicles.
At the end of our release, you can see a graph where you can see that, despite the impact of the pandemic, we are on a recovery relative to the beginning of the pandemic, and this in the highways business or in the Company's other businesses.
The net revenue was R$2.3 billion in 2Q21, a 31.7% increase relative to the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 65.4% and reached R$1.4 billion. The EBITDA margin was 63.7%, a 12.4 p.p. increase relative to 2Q20.
Although this was a quarter that was impacted by the effects of the pandemic, we had very robust results, which attest to our efforts towards controlling costs and maintaining operational efficiency. As you know, our costs are mostly fixed, and all of this happened during the pandemic, which impacted lots of our business units.
In terms of costs, we see that total costs increased by 24.7% in the 2Q21 relative to the 2Q20, and reached R$2.2 billion. This increase had to do with the recognition of the disbursement relating to the preliminary agreement with the government of the state of São Paulo. This is a nonrecurring effect, which we have excluded from the same basis comparison.
Cash costs same basis was reduced by 0.6%, and if we consider the Brazilian companies, the increase was 0.2%, therefore below inflation. This, again, attests to our efforts and discipline in terms of cost containment. For more details, please refer to the cost section of our release.
Net income same basis was R$294 million, relative to a loss of R$142 million in comparison with the same period last year. Relative to net indebtedness, we reached R$14.3 billion in 2Q21, a 5.1% increase and a reduction by 0.8% as compared with 1Q21 and 2Q20, respectively.
In terms of leverage measured as net debt over adjusted EBITDA, there was a slight decrease in comparison with the 1Q21. and this was 2.3x in 2Q21. As said by Waldo, this reflects our comfortable position to continue with our growth strategy whilst maintaining financial discipline.
And I would like to end by saying that despite the impact of the pandemic in this period, which directly affected our business, the Company has been able to deliver sound operating results, as can be seen when you analyze our release.
We will now like open to the Q&A session.
Regis Cardoso, Credit Suisse:
Good afternoon. My first question is more of a provocation. The price of shares at the current level, that is below R$12, with this kind of prices, would it make sense to think that the potential result relative to the price of the shares are very high, even if we compare it with the new projects and concessions? Would it make sense to have a repurchase program, to allocate some of the cash that you have in your balance sheet to repurchase some shares as opposed to entering into a new concession contracts?
And the second question, what type of change in governance is necessary in terms of the controlling block and to account for the entry of IG4?
And also, how do you see the pickup in demand going? How are we going to go back to normal? The highways are operating close to normal levels, but urban mobility and airports are lagging behind. So is there anything you can tell us in terms of
expectations of when we are going back to the levels of 2019? Is it going to be in 2023, what can you tell us about it?
Waldo Perez Leskovar:
Regis, thank you for your questions. We are going to address them now, and the first one has to do with the price of our shares and your provocation about a repurchase program, if I am not mistaken, and if I understand correctly.
I think you are right in saying that the price of CCR today does not reflect, in our opinion, the intrinsic value of CCR as a whole. I think CCR has been very successful in new projects and with the agreement with São Paulo state. All of this gives us a net present value, which is substantial, and this is not captured in the price of the shares. You can look at the reports of analysts and the perception is that the price should be above the current levels.
If this creates an opportunity, we are always aware of the opportunities about how to best use our capital. Our balance sheet is extremely robust. The leverage is very appropriate, it is 2.3x in terms of net debt over adjusted EBITDA, and this makes us think about various alternatives to use this cash.
But today, the pipeline of opportunities in the market is huge. There are very good opportunities, and if we achieve what we are expecting, this new opportunities will demand substantial capital.
So for the time being, we are focusing on growth, that is how we want to use our cash. The return of the projects will be very good. But yes, the repurchase scheme is under our radar.
And as regards your second question, the Company is not part of the negotiation of IG4 and Andrade. We know that there are other things involved. We are not part of the negotiations, so I cannot make any comments about that.
And the third question has to do with the recovery of demand. You saw that in 2Q there was a strong recovery in the highways business. There was an improvement in urban mobility and airports as well, but we expect greater recovery to come in the airport sector and in urban mobility.
As regards the highways, there is ample room for improvement there. We have been helped by the commercial vehicles, that traffic has helped us. So as the vaccination program improves and accelerates, and this has been happening, and as people are completely vaccinated, that is when normality will come back.
We should see a strong recovery in the traffic of light vehicles, and we expect them to be above the levels of 2019. And also, we are going back to normality in urban mobility and airports.
And in terms of airports, as you know, our portfolio includes mostly domestic flights, and we believe that the recovery will be accelerated, because we do not depend on international travel. For those portfolios where the international component matters, you depend a lot on other countries. That is not our case.
