CCR S A : Material Fact | 15th Issue of Debentures

Pursuant to CVM Instruction 358, of January 3, 2002, as amended and CVM Instruction 476, of January 2009, as amended ('CVM Instruction 476'), CCR S.A. (' CCR ' or ' Company ') (BM&FBovespa: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3 BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, at a meeting held on May 27, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved the fifteenth (15th) issue of simple, non-convertible, unsecured debentures, in a single series (' Issue '), with a face value of one thousand reais (R$1,000.00) on the issue date, totaling five hundred and forty-five million reais (R$545,000,000.00) on the issue date (' Debentures '), maturing twelve (12) months and six (6) months after the issue date, therefore being due on November 15, 2033 (' Maturity Date ').

The Issue of Debentures will be the object of public distribution with restricted placement efforts, pursuant to CVM Instruction 476, on a firm commitment basis for all the Debentures (' Restricted Offering ') and will be held pursuant to article 2 and paragraphs 1-A and 1-B of Law 12,431, of June 24, 2011, as amended, (' Law 12,431 ') and Decree 8,874, of October 11, 2016 (' Decree 8,874 '). with a view to framing, as a priority, the project to explore infrastructure and provide public services comprising the recovery, operation, maintenance, monitoring, conservation, implementation of improvements, expansion of capacity and maintenance of the service level of the stretch of BR-101/SC, between Paulo Lopes (km 244+680) and the SC/RS border (km 465+100), totaling approximately 220.420 km, dual carriageway, in Santa Catarina state, comprising services and works set forth in Concession Agreement no. 01/2020, entered into on July 6, 2020, by the federal government, through the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) and Concessionária Catarinense de Rodovias S.A., a specific purpose entity whose capital stock is fully held by the Company (' Project ').

The net proceeds obtained by the Company through the pay-in of Debentures will be exclusively allocated to the refund of expenses incurred in the twenty-four (24) months prior to the end of the Restricted Offering and future investments related to the funding of investments in the Project, pursuant to article 2, paragraphs 1-A and 1-B of Law 12,431, Decree 8,874 and Resolution 3,947 of the National Monetary Council, of January 27, 2011.

São Paulo, May 28, 2021.

CCR S.A.Waldo Perez

Investor Relations Officer