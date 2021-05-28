Log in
    CCRO3   BRCCROACNOR2

CCR S.A.

(CCRO3)
CCR S A : Material Fact | 15th Issue of Debentures

05/28/2021 | 07:28pm EDT
MATERIAL FACT

Pursuant to CVM Instruction 358, of January 3, 2002, as amended and CVM Instruction 476, of January 2009, as amended ('CVM Instruction 476'), CCR S.A. ('CCR' or 'Company') (BM&FBovespa: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3 BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, at a meeting held on May 27, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved the fifteenth (15th) issue of simple, non-convertible, unsecured debentures, in a single series ('Issue'), with a face value of one thousand reais (R$1,000.00) on the issue date, totaling five hundred and forty-five million reais (R$545,000,000.00) on the issue date ('Debentures'), maturing twelve (12) months and six (6) months after the issue date, therefore being due on November 15, 2033 ('Maturity Date').

The Issue of Debentures will be the object of public distribution with restricted placement efforts, pursuant to CVM Instruction 476, on a firm commitment basis for all the Debentures ('Restricted Offering') and will be held pursuant to article 2 and paragraphs 1-A and 1-B of Law 12,431, of June 24, 2011, as amended, ('Law 12,431') and Decree 8,874, of October 11, 2016 ('Decree 8,874'). with a view to framing, as a priority, the project to explore infrastructure and provide public services comprising the recovery, operation, maintenance, monitoring, conservation, implementation of improvements, expansion of capacity and maintenance of the service level of the stretch of BR-101/SC, between Paulo Lopes (km 244+680) and the SC/RS border (km 465+100), totaling approximately 220.420 km, dual carriageway, in Santa Catarina state, comprising services and works set forth in Concession Agreement no. 01/2020, entered into on July 6, 2020, by the federal government, through the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) and Concessionária Catarinense de Rodovias S.A., a specific purpose entity whose capital stock is fully held by the Company ('Project').

The net proceeds obtained by the Company through the pay-in of Debentures will be exclusively allocated to the refund of expenses incurred in the twenty-four (24) months prior to the end of the Restricted Offering and future investments related to the funding of investments in the Project, pursuant to article 2, paragraphs 1-A and 1-B of Law 12,431, Decree 8,874 and Resolution 3,947 of the National Monetary Council, of January 27, 2011.

Click here to access full the document.

São Paulo, May 28, 2021.

CCR S.A.Waldo Perez
Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

CCR SA published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 23:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 11 132 M 2 135 M 2 135 M
Net income 2021 1 086 M 208 M 208 M
Net Debt 2021 15 710 M 3 013 M 3 013 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 4,19%
Capitalization 27 997 M 5 361 M 5 370 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,93x
EV / Sales 2022 4,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart CCR S.A.
Duration : Period :
CCR S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CCR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 17,34 BRL
Last Close Price 13,86 BRL
Spread / Highest target 55,1%
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marco Antônio Souza Cauduro Chief Executive Officer
Waldo Edwin Perez Leskovar Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Ana Maria Marcondes Penido Sant'Anna Chairman
Pedro Sutter Vice President-Governance & Compliance
Eduardo Bunker Gentil Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CCR S.A.2.90%5 362
TRANSURBAN GROUP1.76%28 947
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.14.08%7 763
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED-5.85%4 431
ASTM S.P.A.35.05%4 403
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO-3.01%3 883