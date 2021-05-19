CCR S A : Material Fact - ANTT Decision

CCR S.A.

MATERIAL FACT

CCR S.A. ("Company") (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3 BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA) hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that, on May 18, 2021, at the 901st Board Meeting, the National Land Transportantion Agency ("ANTT") approved through Resolution 181, published on this date in the Brazilian Official Gazette, the execution of the First Amendment Term to the Concession Agreement, object of Concession Notice 005/2013 ("Concession Agreement"), entered into by its direct subsidiary Concessionária de Rodovias Sul-Matogrossense S.A. ("MSVia") with the Federal Government, through ANTT ("First Amendment"), for the purpose of establishing the obligations related to the relicensing of the BR-163/MS Concession, section between the border of the State of Mato Grosso and the border with the State of Paraná, pursuant to the qualification of the undertaking approved by Decree 10,647, dated March 12, 2021.

The aforementioned Resolution 181 established the deadline of June 10, 2021, for the parties to sign the First Amendment Term to the Concession Agreement.

The Company clarifies that the execution of the First Amendment to the Concession Agreement will depend on the submission for approval by MSVia's financing entities and the Company's governance bodies.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed of any developments regarding this matter.

São Paulo, May 19, 2021.

CCR S.A.

WALDO PEREZ

Investor Relations Officer