  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. CCR S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCRO3   BRCCROACNOR2

CCR S.A.

(CCRO3)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 05/18
13.55 BRL   +0.59%
05:59pCCR S A  : Material Fact - ANTT Decision
05/13CCR S A  : 1Q21 Release Presentation
05/07CCR S A  : Notice to the Market – Information on the movement in concessions under the company's management
CCR S A : Material Fact - ANTT Decision

05/19/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
CCR S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.846.056/0001-97

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.158.334

MATERIAL FACT

CCR S.A. ("Company") (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3 BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA) hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that, on May 18, 2021, at the 901st Board Meeting, the National Land Transportantion Agency ("ANTT") approved through Resolution 181, published on this date in the Brazilian Official Gazette, the execution of the First Amendment Term to the Concession Agreement, object of Concession Notice 005/2013 ("Concession Agreement"), entered into by its direct subsidiary Concessionária de Rodovias Sul-Matogrossense S.A. ("MSVia") with the Federal Government, through ANTT ("First Amendment"), for the purpose of establishing the obligations related to the relicensing of the BR-163/MS Concession, section between the border of the State of Mato Grosso and the border with the State of Paraná, pursuant to the qualification of the undertaking approved by Decree 10,647, dated March 12, 2021.

The aforementioned Resolution 181 established the deadline of June 10, 2021, for the parties to sign the First Amendment Term to the Concession Agreement.

The Company clarifies that the execution of the First Amendment to the Concession Agreement will depend on the submission for approval by MSVia's financing entities and the Company's governance bodies.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed of any developments regarding this matter.

São Paulo, May 19, 2021.

CCR S.A.

WALDO PEREZ

Investor Relations Officer

CCR SA published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 21:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 422 M 1 775 M 1 775 M
Net income 2021 968 M 182 M 182 M
Net Debt 2021 12 628 M 2 378 M 2 378 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,3x
Yield 2021 2,73%
Capitalization 27 856 M 5 279 M 5 247 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,30x
EV / Sales 2022 4,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart CCR S.A.
Duration : Period :
CCR S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CCR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 16,86 BRL
Last Close Price 13,79 BRL
Spread / Highest target 55,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marco Antônio Souza Cauduro Chief Executive Officer
Waldo Edwin Perez Leskovar Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Ana Maria Marcondes Penido Sant'Anna Chairman
Pedro Sutter Vice President-Governance & Compliance
Eduardo Bunker Gentil Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CCR S.A.0.59%5 212
TRANSURBAN GROUP1.98%29 708
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.20.17%7 961
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED-6.77%4 527
ASTM S.P.A.35.92%4 436
SHENZHEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED8.47%3 844