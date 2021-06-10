Log in
    CCRO3   BRCCROACNOR2

CCR S.A.

(CCRO3)
CCR S A : Material Fact - Celebração 1° Aditivo Contrato de Concessão

06/10/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
CCR S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.846.056/0001-97

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.158.334

MATERIAL FACT

CCR S.A. ("Company") (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3 BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA), as per Material Fact released on May 19, 2021, hereby informs that, after approval with funders and the Company's governance bodies, it signed today the First Amendment to the Concession Agreement, object of Concession Notice 005/2013 ("Concession Agreement"), executed by its direct subsidiary Concessionária de Rodovias Sul-Matogrossense S.A. ("MSVia") with the Federal Government, through ANTT ("First Amendment"), to establish the obligations related to the new bidding process, under Law 13,448/2017, for the granted stretch of BR-163/MS, between the borders of the states of Mato Grosso and Paraná, as per the project qualification approved by Decree 10,647, of March 11, 2021, published on the Federal Official Gazette of March 12, 2021.

After the signature of the First Amendment, a number of stages will be carried out for the actual conclusion of the new bidding process, period in which MSVia will continue to operate the granted stretch and ensuring the continuity and safety of the essential services to users.

The same information is available on the Company's website, www.ccr.com.br/ri.

São Paulo, June 10, 2021.

CCR S.A.

WALDO PEREZ

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

CCR SA published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 21:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
