CCR S A : Material Fact - Lines 8 and 9 Concessionaire Shareholders' Agreement

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.846.056/0001-97
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.158.334
MATERIAL FACT
CCR S.A. ("Company") (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3 BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA), pursuant to CVM Instruction 358, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, it signed the Shareholders' Agreement of Concessionária das Linhas 8 e 9 do Sistema de Trens Metropolitanos de São Paulo S.A. ("ViaMobilidade Linhas 8 e 9") with RuasInvest Participações S.A. ("RUASINVEST"), having ViaMobilidade Linhas 8 e 9 as an intervening party.
Said Shareholders' Agreement reflects the interest percentages of CCR (80%) and RUASINVEST (20%) in ViaMobilidade Linhas 8 e 9, which was the winner of International Competitive Bidding 01/2020, held by the São Paulo State Government through the Secretary of Metropolitan Transportation - STM.
The same information is available on the Company's website www.ccr.com.br/ri.
São Paulo, June 21, 2021.
WALDO PEREZ
Investor Relations Officer
