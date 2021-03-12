CCR S A : Material Fact | Relicitation Decree BR163 MSVia

Home

Material Fact | Relicitation Decree BR163 MSVia

MATERIAL FACT

CCR S.A. (' Company ') (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3 BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA), in continuity to the Material Fact released on December 19, 2019, in which we announced the intention of our indirect subsidiary Concessionária de Rodovias Sul-Matogrossense S.A. ('MSVia') to participate in the re-bidding process for the Concession Agreement between the Federal Government and MSVia, we hereby inform that through Decree No. 10,647, which was published on March 11, 2021 in the offical gazette Diário Oficial da União, the Federal Government qualified federal highway BR-163/MS, within the scope of the Investment Partnership Program (PPI) and for the highway stretches between the border of the states of Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul and the border of the states of Mato Grosso do Sul and Paraná, for a re-bidding process ('Decree').

According to said Decree, the qualification will lose its effectiveness and will be canceled if an Amendment is not signed for the Concession Agreement of federal highway BR163/MS within 90 (ninety) days of the date in which the Decree was published ('Amendment').

The Company clarifies that MSVia's participation in the re-bidding process will only take place after the signing of the Amendment, which must be previously approved by the Company's governance bodies.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed of any developments regarding this matter.

São Paulo, March 12, 2021.

CCR S.A.

WALDO PEREZ

Investor Relations Officer