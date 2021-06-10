CCR S A : Material Fact | Signature of the 1st Concession Agreement Amendment

Home

Material Fact | Signature of the 1st Concession Agreement Amendment

MATERIAL FACT

CCR S.A. (' Company ') (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3 BZ; Reuters: CCRO3. SA) as per Material Fact released on May 19, 2021, hereby informs that, after approval with funders and the Company's governance bodies, it signed today the First Amendment to the Concession Agreement, object of Concession Notice 005/2013 (' Concession Agreement '), executed by its direct subsidiary Concessionária de Rodovias Sul-Matogrossense S.A. (' MSVia ') with the Federal Government, through ANTT (' First Amendment '), to establish the obligations related to the new bidding process, under Law 13,448/2017, for the granted stretch of BR-163/MS, between the borders of the states of Mato Grosso and Paraná, as per the project qualification approved by Decree 10,647, of March 11, 2021, published on the Federal Official Gazette of March 12, 2021.

After the signature of the First Amendment, a number of stages will be carried out for the actual conclusion of the new bidding process, period in which MSVia will continue to operate the granted stretch and ensuring the continuity and safety of the essential services to users.

São Paulo, June 10, 2021.

CCR S.A.Waldo Perez

Investor Relations Officer