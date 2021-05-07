Log in
    CCRO3   BRCCROACNOR2

CCR S.A.

(CCRO3)
CCR S A : Material Fact – Intention of sale AG Participações

05/07/2021 | 09:16am EDT
MATERIAL FACT

CCR S.A.('Company or CCR') (B3: CCR03; Bloomberg: CCRO3 BZ; Reuters: CCR03.SA), hereby informs that the Chairwoman of its Board of Directors received a copy of a letter sent today by the shareholder Andrade Gutierrez Participações S.A. ('AG Participações'), directed to the other parties to the Shareholders Agreement filed at the Company's headquarters ('Letter'), by means of which AG Participações informed its intention to sell the entirety of the shares it currently owns, representing 14.86% of the Company's capital stock, as per the binding offer received from IG4 Capital Investimentos Ltda. The annex to this Material Fact contains a full copy of the Letter.

The Company informs that the other shareholders who form CCR's controlling block and are parties to its Shareholders Agreement are entitled to, within thirty (30) days counted from today, exercise their respective rights of first refusal, in accordance with the terms of the Shareholders Agreement.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general duly informed about the Transaction.

Click hereto access full the document

São Paulo, May 07, 2021.

CCR S.A.Waldo Perez
Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

CCR SA published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 13:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
