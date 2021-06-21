Log in
    CCRO3   BRCCROACNOR2

CCR S.A.

(CCRO3)
CCR S A : Material Fact – Signing of the Shareholders' Agreement – Lines 8 and 9

06/21/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
MATERIAL FACT

CCR S.A. ('Company') (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3 BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA), pursuant to CVM Instruction 358, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, it signed the Shareholders' Agreement of Concessionária das Linhas 8 e 9 do Sistema de Trens Metropolitanos de São Paulo S.A. ('ViaMobilidade Linhas 8 e 9') with RuasInvest Participações S.A. ('RUASINVEST'), having ViaMobilidade Linhas 8 e 9 as an intervening party.

Said Shareholders' Agreement reflects the interest percentages of CCR (80%) and RUASINVEST (20%) in ViaMobilidade Linhas 8 e 9, which was the winner of International Competitive Bidding 01/2020, held by the São Paulo State Government through the Secretary of Metropolitan Transportation - STM.

The same information is available on the Company's website, www.ccr.com.br/ri.

São Paulo, June 21, 2021.

CCR S.A.Waldo Perez
Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

CCR SA published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 21:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
