CCR S.A.

CCR S.A.

(CCRO3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CCR S A : Notice to the Market – Information on the movement in concessions under the company's management

03/26/2021 | 06:28pm EDT
NOTICE TO THE MARKET

CCR S.A. ('CCR' or 'Company') (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA), following up on the Material Facts disclosed on March 18, 2020, and March 21, 2020, and given the position adopted by the Company to issue a weekly newsletter, on its website, to provide information on the flow in concessions under CCR's management, in an aggregated manner by Division (Infra SP, LAM Vias, Mobility and Airport), announces to its shareholders and the market in general, the consolidated result of the survey referring to highway traffic as equivalent vehicles, urban mobility as passengers transported, airports as passengers boarded, all shown in the weekly newsletter from March 19, 2021, to March 25, 2021, the comparisons were made between the same periods of the years 2020 and 2019, as follows:

Comparisons between 2021 x 2020:

(1) - ViaSul: collection started on February 15, 2019 (P2 and P3) and February 9, 2020 in other regions (P1, P4, P5, P6 and p7)
(2) - CCR INFRA SP and CCR LAM VIAS consolidate data from other concessions, in addition to the publicly held companies mentioned above.

Comparisons between 2021 x 2020:

(1) - ViaSul: collection started on February 15, 2019 (P2 and P3) and February 9, 2020 in other regions (P1, P4, P5, P6 and p7)
(2) - CCR INFRA SP and CCR LAM VIAS consolidate data from other concessions, in addition to the publicly held companies mentioned above.

CCR Group remains committed to the safety of its employees and the communities in its operating regions to fight against the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

São Paulo/SP, March 26, 2021.

CCR S.A.Waldo Perez
Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

CCR SA published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 22:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
