CCR S A : Transcript 4Q20

Conference Call Transcript

4Q20 Results CCR S.A. (CCRO3 BZ)

March 5, 2021

Operator:

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for waiting. Welcome to the CCR S.A. 4Q20 earnings results conference call.

All participants will be on listen-mode during the Company's presentation. Right after the Company's remarks, we will hold a Q&A session when further instructions will be

given. Should you require any assistance during the call, please press *0 to reach the operator.

Before proceeding, we would like to inform you that forward-looking statements made during this conference call relating to CCR's business prospects, operational and financial estimates and goals are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the Company's management and on information currently available. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions because they relate to future events and therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not occur. Investors should understand that general economic conditions, sector conditions and other operational factors could also affect the Company's future results and lead to results that differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Now I will turn the conference over to Mr. Marco Antonio Cauduro, CCR's CEO. Mr.

Cauduro, you have the floor.

Marco Antonio Souza Cauduro:

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us in our 4Q20 earnings results conference call.

After six months heading the Company, I would like to share the positive perspectives we have for 2021. We concluded a reorganization of our management, and we now have a more horizontal structure, aiming to give more agility to the decision-making process that will be key to support our growth agenda.

In the final stage of this process, Luiz Thomé joined us this week, our new director that will be in charge of the maturing of our management model and also in charge of our people's management.

I would like to highlight the resilience and execution capacity that our Company showed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our operations continued with the same excellency and operational safety. I would also like to highlight the financial robustness of the

Company that keeps with its growth agenda, consolidating its leadership and competitiveness position to support our growth agenda. We have recently created a new business department that aims to assess the set of projections in the concession agenda in Brazil for the next three years with the CAPEX of around R$140 billion.

Our main focus is on roads, urban mobility and airport. I would like to highlight that the growth of the CCR Group is based on our diligence, our capital discipline that aims to generate value to our shareholders.

1

Conference Call Transcript

4Q20 Results CCR S.A. (CCRO3 BZ)

March 5, 2021

Therefore, throughout this journey, we need to call your attention to the excellent service that we provide, always delighting our customers and working with social and environmental responsibility.

We are committed to the planet and to society, and this is reflected in our long-term plan with the expected key goals and expected results, bringing ESG practices to our decision-making process. I would also like to express my deep gratitude for our employees who are working on a daily basis with passion and determination to provide our customers with excellent service and safety.

I would also like to thank all the health care professionals who are dedicated and working bravely in the midst of the pandemic that has hit us hard. We are still committed to collaborating to health care measures and protective measures to minimize the impacts of the pandemic.

So CCR has joined a major group of companies donating R$8 million to the Butantan Institute to build the new COVID-19 vaccine plant. We are sensitive towards the situation that the population is living right now, but we expect better days to come in the second half of 2021.

Now I would like to turn the floor over to Waldo, our Financial Director, who is going to give you the highlights of the 4Q20.

Waldo Perez Leskovar:

Thank you, Marco. Good afternoon, everyone. Joining me today are Marcus Macedo, our IR Director. Flávia Godoy, Douglas Ribeiro, Natalia Fialho and Caique Moraes, also from our IR team. Before I give you the 4Q highlights, I want to talk about the year of 2020 in general.

This was an uncommon year marked by the consequences of COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic was about a series of new and extremely complex challenges. We had to learn how to deal with them with agility and efficiency to manage our business and to offer more safety to our stakeholders in such a difficult moment.

Since the beginning of the crisis, CCR has structured and adopted several measures in order to go through that moment of uncertainty and to prepare for the recovery time. We focus on cash preservation, anticipating the financing lines, funding and borrowing lines that we were planning for the year and also strict capital allocation measures for the investments made throughout the year with a prioritization process.

However, I reinforce that we have kept our contractual obligations and the level of safety in our operations that has always been a priority for CCR. As a main element, we always had solid cash management and financial discipline, which helped us go through the most critical time of this crisis. I would like to highlight the main actions that we took throughout the year to face this uncommon times.

We suspended the payments of the financing contracts with BNDES from April to September 2020, and we renewed the benefit for another six months in some of our assets. We adopted MP 936, reducing the wages and the workload of the management for three months starting in May 2020. We also included the airport additives to

2

Conference Call Transcript

4Q20 Results CCR S.A. (CCRO3 BZ)

March 5, 2021

reprogram payments of fixed contributions and death reimbursements among other cost and investment management measures.

Another important highlight is about CCR's leverage measured by net debt over EBITDA. In spite of the challenging scenario, we kept our robust cash position and leveraging of 2.9x, a bit higher than the 3Q20, which was 2.7x.

We believe this is a healthy level to maintain the growth of the Company, and we would like to say that our results were impacted by the effects of the pandemic. Once the results are normalized, we will see a consequent reduction here.

So talking about growth, I would like to highlight the extensive pipeline we have ahead of us for which we are very well positioned. We have opportunities in all the segments we work in, in the several years.

For roads only, we have a bidding process or rebidding process of 18 federal roads up to 2023 plus state programs. These projects account for R$140 billion investment in Brazil with BNDES. There are several projects that may occur in 2021, BR-153 in the end of April, BR-163, BR-381, CRT, RodoAnel in Belo Horizonte and Dutra.

Recently, we have announced to the market the approval of a contract extension up to the end of February 2022. In the airport sector, we are forecasting two rounds of bidding, the sixth and the seventh rounds comprising 39 airports.

The federal government has published the competition documentation for the next round, and the auction is planned to take place in April 2021 and the seventh round for 2022.

For Urban Mobility, the bidding of the seventh line of CPTM and the intercity train in Campinas, which is in the final stages of the studies for a public hearing phase. We also expect Lines 8 and 9 of CPTM, which had an auction for March '22, but it's been temporarily suspended. We are watching that process from up close.

I would like to conclude saying that in spite of the pandemic still being around, we have overcome many challenges in 2020, and we are facing the situation in a very straightforward and resilient manner, and we continue optimistic about the future, especially considering the many opportunities that we see ahead of us, some of which I just mentioned.

So these are my main messages before I could talk about the 4Q results. So before Marcus give you further details, I would also like to say that in the fourth of 2020 in spite of the effects of the pandemic affecting our results, the traffic of the roads continued presenting results that show resilience and a small trend of improvement compared to the beginning of the pandemic that can be shown in our numbers, as you've seen in the weekly notices that we published.

And the Urban Mobility and airport indexes have been stable with a few oscillations. And although they represent significant impacts, they were much smaller than what we saw in the beginning of 2020.

So we are still optimistic about the recovery of this market. Now I will turn the floor over to Marcus, who will give you further details about our results.

3

Conference Call Transcript

4Q20 Results CCR S.A. (CCRO3 BZ)

March 5, 2021

Marcus Macedo:

Thank you, Waldo. Good afternoon, everyone. Now I am going to show you the main numbers, IFRS numbers for the 4Q20. We excluded new projects and assets in which there was a change in the Company's stake.

So starting with the quarter highlights. Vehicle traffic increased by 4.6% year-over-year, excluding ViaSul that was just a drop of 0.1%, so a great improvement compared to the

3Q20. This was the result of a drop of 8.5% in light vehicles quarter-on-quarter and a growth of 4.7% in the traffic of heavy vehicles year-over-year.

At the end of our earnings release, we have a chart showing that, although, there was an impact caused by the pandemic, we are in a clear recovery trajectory compared to the beginning of the pandemic, either in roads or in the other businesses of our Company. So adjusted net profits achieved R$2.5 billion in the 4Q20, a drop of 3.6% year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 30% with a margin of 41.2%. So same basis adjusted

EBITDA with a margin of 4.2%, so a decrease of 15.6 p.p comparing with 4Q19. This EBITDA drop is due to the impacts of the pandemic and also no recurring effects such as the impact of the effect caused by the return of MSVia and balances obtained in the

San Jose Airport, BH Airport and the provision for Metrô Bahia.

Excluding these effects on our profit and EBITDA, we would have a drop of net profit adjusted at the same basis of 9.2% year-over-year, but same basis adjusted EBITDA would have had only an 11.4% drop, and not 30% as we reported, including nonrecurring effects, and same basis adjusted EBITDA margin would be only 1.4 p.p. lower year-over-year.

So these results show the Company is working hard to keep costs and maintain operational efficiency, and a business that has majoritarily fixed costs in times of pandemic that impacted several units of our businesses. More details about the nonrecurring effects that I just mentioned can be seen in our earnings release.

Let's talk about total costs. Same basis costs had an increase of 13.2%. This increase is mainly due to the impact of larger depreciation and amortization costs because we are almost near the expiry rate of RodoNorte contracts, and although there is no cash effect, this impacts the net profit of the quarter.

Also the exchange depreciation had a negative impact on the dollar businesses of the

Company. The revenue of these businesses was reduced because of the effect of COVID-19. So I am talking about airport businesses that were hardly hit during the pandemic.

And this quarter, we also saw some nonrecurring effects on our costs. And I want to mention the MSVia return. We have a provision of loss of recovery of R$305 million, considering that this process is already at an advanced stage. If we considered only this effect, the total cash costs of Brazilian companies would have had a 2.9% reduction. So once again, this shows our efforts and disciplines of cost contention. For further details, take a look at our cost section in our earnings release.

4