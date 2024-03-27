EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CCS Abwicklungs AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CCS Abwicklungs AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2024
Address: https://www.ccs-abwicklung.de/aktie/ergebnisse-berichte/finanzberichte
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2024
Address: https://www.ccs-abwicklung.de/aktie/ergebnisse-berichte/finanzberichte
27.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CCS Abwicklungs AG
|Ezzestraße 8
|44379 Dortmund
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.compleo-cs.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1868047 27.03.2024 CET/CEST