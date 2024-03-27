EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CCS Abwicklungs AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CCS Abwicklungs AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure: June 30, 2024
Address: https://www.ccs-abwicklung.de/aktie/ergebnisse-berichte/finanzberichte

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Address: https://www.ccs-abwicklung.de/aktie/ergebnisse-berichte/finanzberichte

Language: English
Company: CCS Abwicklungs AG
Ezzestraße 8
44379 Dortmund
Germany
Internet:https://www.compleo-cs.com/

 
