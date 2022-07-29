CCSB Financial : Financial Statement of CCSB Financial Corp (June 30, 2022)

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $1,247,102 and $1,226,949
at June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively
88,203,336
87,883,868
Premises and equipment, net
3,678,364
3,724,248
Accrued interest receivable
452,569
298,052
Bank-owned life insurance - cash surrender value
4,405,021
4,338,893
Deferred tax asset, net
1,012,188
544,887
Other assets
286,822
327,117
TOTAL ASSETS
$
160,741,652
$
151,555,853
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Deposits:
Demand
$
22,992,737
$
28,488,427
Public unit funds
22,447,792
16,473,983
Interest-bearing checking, savings and money market
89,826,820
79,273,555
Time deposits
13,164,886
13,454,615
Total deposits
148,432,235
137,690,580
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
-
Other borrowings
738,000
743,000
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance
727,202
1,084,495
Interest payable and other liabilities
1,132,221
484,914
TOTAL LIABILITIES
151,029,658
140,002,989
Commitments and contingencies:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; none issued
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 2,500,000 shares
authorized; 978,650 shares issued
9,787
9,787
Additional paid-in capital
9,384,178
9,384,178
Treasury stock, at cost, of 230,179 and 232,679 shares
at June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively
(3,278,132)
(3,322,158)
Retained earnings - substantially restricted
5,570,505
5,478,318
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,974,344)
2,739
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
9,711,994
11,552,864
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
160,741,652
$
151,555,853
See notes to consolidated financial statements.
CCSB FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the Three- and Nine-Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:
2022
2021
2022
2021
Loans
$
944,258
$
927,544
$
2,801,503
$
2,838,308
Investment and mortgage-backed securities
125,227
19,046
248,735
57,568
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
1,286
229
4,034
2,903
Other interest-earning assets
71,754
43,206
148,662
130,033
TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
1,142,525
990,025
3,202,934
3,028,812
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Deposits
96,199
52,197
189,481
168,625
Borrowings
7,091
13,159
24,752
35,661
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
103,290
65,356
214,233
204,286
NET INTEREST INCOME
1,039,235
924,669
2,988,701
2,824,526
Provision for loan losses
-
-
-
-
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
1,039,235
924,669
2,988,701
2,824,526
NONINTEREST INCOME:
Charges and other fees on loans
28,989
29,374
92,489
90,845
Amortization of mortgage servicing rights
(18,260)
(21,169)
(56,851)
(65,606)
Charges and other fees on deposit accounts
67,872
67,955
206,148
188,185
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
21,992
22,276
66,128
68,211
Net gain on the sale of loans
15,237
50,262
67,578
244,634
Other
8,416
4,977
132,132
15,237
TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME
124,246
153,675
507,624
541,506
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Compensation and benefits
642,143
636,643
1,842,816
1,838,358
Occupancy and equipment
115,598
108,872
326,393
317,075
Data processing
118,561
110,611
337,372
329,923
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance premium
21,000
11,038
64,717
29,637
Audit, legal and other professional services
34,679
48,540
126,430
128,828
Advertising and marketing
17,751
14,840
50,861
41,718
Correspondent banking service charges
4,582
4,224
13,689
12,372
Other
118,220
104,749
359,816
325,571
TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE
1,072,534
1,039,517
3,122,094
3,023,482
NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
90,947
38,827
374,231
342,550
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
6,145
5,123
58,252
70,471
NET INCOME
$
84,802
$
33,704
$
315,979
$
272,079
BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$
0.11
$
0.05
$
0.42
$
0.37
See notes to consolidated financial statements.
CCSB FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$
315,979
$
272,079
Items not requiring (providing) cash:
Depreciation and amortization
135,278
126,169
Amortization of premiums and discounts on securities
126,535
(7,150)
Amortization of mortgage-servicing rights
56,851
36,890
Deferred loan fees, net
(9,905)
118,623
Originations of mortgage loans held for sale
(2,716,675)
(7,087,835)
Proceeds from the sale of mortgage loans
2,784,253
7,179,904
Net gain on sale of loans
(67,578)
(157,569)
Changes in:
Deferred income tax liability
58,252
(254,591)
Accrued interest receivable
(154,517)
(113,647)
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
(66,128)
(72,709)
Other assets
(16,829)
(30,380)
Interest payable and other liabilities
647,307
(498,076)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
1,092,823
(488,292)
CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Net change in loans
(309,563)
(6,594,901)
Proceeds from sales, maturity or call of available-for-sale securities
-
2,256,829
Purchases of available-for-sale securities
(26,762,691)
(500,000)
Principal collections on available-for-sale securities
91,162
23,048
Reinvestment of interest on interest-bearing time deposits
(1,091)
(5,042)
Purchases of held-to-maturity securities
(3,745,767)
-
Purchases of interest-bearing time deposits
(250,000)
(2,981,092)
Proceeds from maturity of interest-bearing time deposits
2,751,283
1,485,000
Redemption (purchase) of FHLB stock, net
3,200
20,000
Purchases of premises and equipment
(89,394)
(196,005)
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(28,312,861)
(6,492,163)
CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Net change in deposits
10,741,655
23,048,419
Repayment of Federal Home Loan Bank fixed-maturity advances
-
(500,000)
Increase in other borrowings
(5,000)
25,000
Cash dividends
(223,792)
(222,737)
Proceeds from (acquisiton of) treasury stock
44,026
(23,337)
Net decrease in advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance
(357,293)
(396,146)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
10,199,596
21,931,199
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(17,020,442)
14,950,744
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
38,726,717
17,388,534
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
$
21,706,275
$
32,339,278
See notes to consolidated financial statements.
CCSB FINANCIAL CORP.
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)
Note 1 - Basis of Presentation
The accompanying consolidated financial statements include the accounts of CCSB Financial Corp. (Company) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Clay County Savings Bank (Bank). All significant intercompany accounts and transactions have been eliminated in consolidation. The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by management and have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's independent accountants. While management has intended to prepare the financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, they do not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements. In the opinion of management, all material adjustments (consisting only of normal recurring accruals) considered necessary for a fair presentation have been included. The consolidated balance sheet of the Company, as of September 30, 2021, has been derived from the audited consolidated balance sheet for the Company as of that date. Operating results for the three- and nine-month period ended June 30, 2022, are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the entire fiscal year. These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended September 30, 2021, contained in the Company's Annual Report.
Note 2 - Cash Equivalents
The Company considers all liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less to be cash equivalents. At June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, cash equivalents consisted of cash and accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing, with banks including the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve. The FDIC insurance limits are $250,000.
Note 3 - Securities
Securities classified as available for sale are recorded at fair value, with unrealized gains and losses excluded from earnings and reported in other comprehensive income, net of tax. Purchase premiums and discounts are recognized in interest income using the interest method over the terms of the securities. Realized gains and losses are recorded as net security gains (losses). Gains and losses on sales of securities are determined on the specific-identification method. Gains and losses on the sale of securities are recorded on the trade date and are determined using the specific identification method.
For debt securities with fair value below amortized cost when the Company does not intend to sell a debt security, and it is more likely than not that the Company will not have to sell the security before recovery of its cost basis, it recognizes the credit component of an other-than-temporary impairment of a debt security in earnings and the remaining portion in other comprehensive income. For available- for-sale securities that management has no intent to sell and believes that it more likely than not will not be required to sell prior to recovery, only the credit loss component of the impairment is recognized in earnings, while the noncredit loss is recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income. The credit loss component recognized in earnings is identified as the amount of principal cash flows not expected to be received over the remaining term of the security as projected based on cash flow projections. There was no other than temporary impairment recognized as of June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021.
Note 4 - Loans
Loans that management has the intent and ability to hold for the foreseeable future or until maturity or payoffs are reported at their outstanding principal balance adjusted for unearned income, charge-offs, the allowance for loan losses, any unamortized deferred fees or costs on originated loans and unamortized premiums or discounts on purchased loans.
For loans amortized at cost, interest income is accrued based on the unpaid principal balance. Loan origination fees, net of certain direct origination costs, as well as premiums and discounts, are deferred and amortized as a level yield adjustment over the respective term of the loan.
The accrual of interest on mortgage and commercial loans is discounted at the time the loan is 90 days past due unless the credit is well- secured and in collection. Past due status is based on contractual terms of the loan. In all cases, loans are placed on nonaccrual or charged off at an earlier date if collection of principal and interest is considered doubtful.
All interest accrued but not collected for loans that are placed on nonaccrual or charged off are reversed against interest income. The interest on these loans is accounted for on the cash-basis or cost-recovery method, until qualifying for return to accrual. Loans are returned to accrual status when all the principal and interest amounts contractually due are brought current and future payments are reasonably assured.
Discounts and premiums on purchased residential real estate loans are amortized to income using the interest method over the remaining period to contractual maturity, adjusted for anticipated prepayments. Discounts and premiums on purchased consumer loans are recognized over the expected lives of the loans using methods that approximate the interest method.
