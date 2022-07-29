CCSB Financial : Financial Statement of CCSB Financial Corp (June 30, 2022) 07/29/2022 | 05:33pm EDT Send by mail :

CCSB FINANCIAL CORP. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) June 30, 2022 1178 West Kansas Street Liberty, Missouri 64068 (816) 781-4500 CCSB FINANCIAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 June 30, September 30, 2022 2021 ASSETS: (Unaudited) Cash and due from banks $ 1,116,682 $ 6,772,921 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 20,589,593 31,953,796 Total cash and cash equivalents 21,706,275 38,726,717 Interest-bearing time deposits 4,675,821 7,176,013 Available-for-sale securities 31,660,409 7,615,258 Held-to-maturity securities 4,493,247 750,000 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 167,600 170,800 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $1,247,102 and $1,226,949 at June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively 88,203,336 87,883,868 Premises and equipment, net 3,678,364 3,724,248 Accrued interest receivable 452,569 298,052 Bank-owned life insurance - cash surrender value 4,405,021 4,338,893 Deferred tax asset, net 1,012,188 544,887 Other assets 286,822 327,117 TOTAL ASSETS $ 160,741,652 $ 151,555,853 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Deposits: Demand $ 22,992,737 $ 28,488,427 Public unit funds 22,447,792 16,473,983 Interest-bearing checking, savings and money market 89,826,820 79,273,555 Time deposits 13,164,886 13,454,615 Total deposits 148,432,235 137,690,580 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - Other borrowings 738,000 743,000 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 727,202 1,084,495 Interest payable and other liabilities 1,132,221 484,914 TOTAL LIABILITIES 151,029,658 140,002,989 Commitments and contingencies: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; 978,650 shares issued 9,787 9,787 Additional paid-in capital 9,384,178 9,384,178 Treasury stock, at cost, of 230,179 and 232,679 shares at June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively (3,278,132) (3,322,158) Retained earnings - substantially restricted 5,570,505 5,478,318 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,974,344) 2,739 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 9,711,994 11,552,864 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 160,741,652 $ 151,555,853 See notes to consolidated financial statements. - 1 - CCSB FINANCIAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Three- and Nine-Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME: 2022 2021 2022 2021 Loans $ 944,258 $ 927,544 $ 2,801,503 $ 2,838,308 Investment and mortgage-backed securities 125,227 19,046 248,735 57,568 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,286 229 4,034 2,903 Other interest-earning assets 71,754 43,206 148,662 130,033 TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME 1,142,525 990,025 3,202,934 3,028,812 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 96,199 52,197 189,481 168,625 Borrowings 7,091 13,159 24,752 35,661 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 103,290 65,356 214,233 204,286 NET INTEREST INCOME 1,039,235 924,669 2,988,701 2,824,526 Provision for loan losses - - - - NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 1,039,235 924,669 2,988,701 2,824,526 NONINTEREST INCOME: Charges and other fees on loans 28,989 29,374 92,489 90,845 Amortization of mortgage servicing rights (18,260) (21,169) (56,851) (65,606) Charges and other fees on deposit accounts 67,872 67,955 206,148 188,185 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 21,992 22,276 66,128 68,211 Net gain on the sale of loans 15,237 50,262 67,578 244,634 Other 8,416 4,977 132,132 15,237 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 124,246 153,675 507,624 541,506 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Compensation and benefits 642,143 636,643 1,842,816 1,838,358 Occupancy and equipment 115,598 108,872 326,393 317,075 Data processing 118,561 110,611 337,372 329,923 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance premium 21,000 11,038 64,717 29,637 Audit, legal and other professional services 34,679 48,540 126,430 128,828 Advertising and marketing 17,751 14,840 50,861 41,718 Correspondent banking service charges 4,582 4,224 13,689 12,372 Other 118,220 104,749 359,816 325,571 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 1,072,534 1,039,517 3,122,094 3,023,482 NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 90,947 38,827 374,231 342,550 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 6,145 5,123 58,252 70,471 NET INCOME $ 84,802 $ 33,704 $ 315,979 $ 272,079 BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.11 $ 0.05 $ 0.42 $ 0.37 See notes to consolidated financial statements. - 2 - CCSB FINANCIAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 315,979 $ 272,079 Items not requiring (providing) cash: Depreciation and amortization 135,278 126,169 Amortization of premiums and discounts on securities 126,535 (7,150) Amortization of mortgage-servicing rights 56,851 36,890 Deferred loan fees, net (9,905) 118,623 Originations of mortgage loans held for sale (2,716,675) (7,087,835) Proceeds from the sale of mortgage loans 2,784,253 7,179,904 Net gain on sale of loans (67,578) (157,569) Changes in: Deferred income tax liability 58,252 (254,591) Accrued interest receivable (154,517) (113,647) Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance (66,128) (72,709) Other assets (16,829) (30,380) Interest payable and other liabilities 647,307 (498,076) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 1,092,823 (488,292) CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Net change in loans (309,563) (6,594,901) Proceeds from sales, maturity or call of available-for-sale securities - 2,256,829 Purchases of available-for-sale securities (26,762,691) (500,000) Principal collections on available-for-sale securities 91,162 23,048 Reinvestment of interest on interest-bearing time deposits (1,091) (5,042) Purchases of held-to-maturity securities (3,745,767) - Purchases of interest-bearing time deposits (250,000) (2,981,092) Proceeds from maturity of interest-bearing time deposits 2,751,283 1,485,000 Redemption (purchase) of FHLB stock, net 3,200 20,000 Purchases of premises and equipment (89,394) (196,005) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (28,312,861) (6,492,163) CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net change in deposits 10,741,655 23,048,419 Repayment of Federal Home Loan Bank fixed-maturity advances - (500,000) Increase in other borrowings (5,000) 25,000 Cash dividends (223,792) (222,737) Proceeds from (acquisiton of) treasury stock 44,026 (23,337) Net decrease in advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance (357,293) (396,146) NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 10,199,596 21,931,199 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (17,020,442) 14,950,744 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 38,726,717 17,388,534 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 21,706,275 $ 32,339,278 See notes to consolidated financial statements. - 3 - CCSB FINANCIAL CORP. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) Note 1 - Basis of Presentation The accompanying consolidated financial statements include the accounts of CCSB Financial Corp. (Company) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Clay County Savings Bank (Bank). All significant intercompany accounts and transactions have been eliminated in consolidation. The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by management and have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's independent accountants. While management has intended to prepare the financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, they do not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements. In the opinion of management, all material adjustments (consisting only of normal recurring accruals) considered necessary for a fair presentation have been included. The consolidated balance sheet of the Company, as of September 30, 2021, has been derived from the audited consolidated balance sheet for the Company as of that date. Operating results for the three- and nine-month period ended June 30, 2022, are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the entire fiscal year. These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended September 30, 2021, contained in the Company's Annual Report. Note 2 - Cash Equivalents The Company considers all liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less to be cash equivalents. At June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, cash equivalents consisted of cash and accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing, with banks including the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve. The FDIC insurance limits are $250,000. Note 3 - Securities Securities classified as available for sale are recorded at fair value, with unrealized gains and losses excluded from earnings and reported in other comprehensive income, net of tax. Purchase premiums and discounts are recognized in interest income using the interest method over the terms of the securities. Realized gains and losses are recorded as net security gains (losses). Gains and losses on sales of securities are determined on the specific-identification method. Gains and losses on the sale of securities are recorded on the trade date and are determined using the specific identification method. For debt securities with fair value below amortized cost when the Company does not intend to sell a debt security, and it is more likely than not that the Company will not have to sell the security before recovery of its cost basis, it recognizes the credit component of an other-than-temporary impairment of a debt security in earnings and the remaining portion in other comprehensive income. For available- for-sale securities that management has no intent to sell and believes that it more likely than not will not be required to sell prior to recovery, only the credit loss component of the impairment is recognized in earnings, while the noncredit loss is recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income. The credit loss component recognized in earnings is identified as the amount of principal cash flows not expected to be received over the remaining term of the security as projected based on cash flow projections. There was no other than temporary impairment recognized as of June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021. Note 4 - Loans Loans that management has the intent and ability to hold for the foreseeable future or until maturity or payoffs are reported at their outstanding principal balance adjusted for unearned income, charge-offs, the allowance for loan losses, any unamortized deferred fees or costs on originated loans and unamortized premiums or discounts on purchased loans. For loans amortized at cost, interest income is accrued based on the unpaid principal balance. Loan origination fees, net of certain direct origination costs, as well as premiums and discounts, are deferred and amortized as a level yield adjustment over the respective term of the loan. The accrual of interest on mortgage and commercial loans is discounted at the time the loan is 90 days past due unless the credit is well- secured and in collection. Past due status is based on contractual terms of the loan. In all cases, loans are placed on nonaccrual or charged off at an earlier date if collection of principal and interest is considered doubtful. All interest accrued but not collected for loans that are placed on nonaccrual or charged off are reversed against interest income. The interest on these loans is accounted for on the cash-basis or cost-recovery method, until qualifying for return to accrual. Loans are returned to accrual status when all the principal and interest amounts contractually due are brought current and future payments are reasonably assured. Discounts and premiums on purchased residential real estate loans are amortized to income using the interest method over the remaining period to contractual maturity, adjusted for anticipated prepayments. Discounts and premiums on purchased consumer loans are recognized over the expected lives of the loans using methods that approximate the interest method. - 4 - This is an excerpt of the original content. 