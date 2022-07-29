Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. CCSB Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCFC   US14985B1052

CCSB FINANCIAL CORP.

(CCFC)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:05 2022-07-06 pm EDT
18.05 USD   +2.50%
05:33pCCSB FINANCIAL : Financial Statement of CCSB Financial Corp (June 30, 2022)
PU
01/28CCSB FINANCIAL : Financial Statement - CCSB Financial Corp
PU
2021CCSB FINANCIAL : 2021 Annual Report - CCSB Financial Corp.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CCSB Financial : Financial Statement of CCSB Financial Corp (June 30, 2022)

07/29/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CCSB

FINANCIAL CORP.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)

June 30, 2022

1178 West Kansas Street

Liberty, Missouri 64068

(816) 781-4500

CCSB FINANCIAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021

June 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

ASSETS:

(Unaudited)

Cash and due from banks

$

1,116,682

$

6,772,921

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

20,589,593

31,953,796

Total cash and cash equivalents

21,706,275

38,726,717

Interest-bearing time deposits

4,675,821

7,176,013

Available-for-sale securities

31,660,409

7,615,258

Held-to-maturity securities

4,493,247

750,000

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

167,600

170,800

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $1,247,102 and $1,226,949

at June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively

88,203,336

87,883,868

Premises and equipment, net

3,678,364

3,724,248

Accrued interest receivable

452,569

298,052

Bank-owned life insurance - cash surrender value

4,405,021

4,338,893

Deferred tax asset, net

1,012,188

544,887

Other assets

286,822

327,117

TOTAL ASSETS

$

160,741,652

$

151,555,853

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Deposits:

Demand

$

22,992,737

$

28,488,427

Public unit funds

22,447,792

16,473,983

Interest-bearing checking, savings and money market

89,826,820

79,273,555

Time deposits

13,164,886

13,454,615

Total deposits

148,432,235

137,690,580

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

-

-

Other borrowings

738,000

743,000

Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance

727,202

1,084,495

Interest payable and other liabilities

1,132,221

484,914

TOTAL LIABILITIES

151,029,658

140,002,989

Commitments and contingencies:

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; none issued

-

-

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 2,500,000 shares

authorized; 978,650 shares issued

9,787

9,787

Additional paid-in capital

9,384,178

9,384,178

Treasury stock, at cost, of 230,179 and 232,679 shares

at June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively

(3,278,132)

(3,322,158)

Retained earnings - substantially restricted

5,570,505

5,478,318

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,974,344)

2,739

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

9,711,994

11,552,864

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

160,741,652

$

151,555,853

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

- 1 -

CCSB FINANCIAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the Three- and Nine-Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:

2022

2021

2022

2021

Loans

$

944,258

$

927,544

$

2,801,503

$

2,838,308

Investment and mortgage-backed securities

125,227

19,046

248,735

57,568

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

1,286

229

4,034

2,903

Other interest-earning assets

71,754

43,206

148,662

130,033

TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME

1,142,525

990,025

3,202,934

3,028,812

INTEREST EXPENSE:

Deposits

96,199

52,197

189,481

168,625

Borrowings

7,091

13,159

24,752

35,661

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

103,290

65,356

214,233

204,286

NET INTEREST INCOME

1,039,235

924,669

2,988,701

2,824,526

Provision for loan losses

-

-

-

-

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

1,039,235

924,669

2,988,701

2,824,526

NONINTEREST INCOME:

Charges and other fees on loans

28,989

29,374

92,489

90,845

Amortization of mortgage servicing rights

(18,260)

(21,169)

(56,851)

(65,606)

Charges and other fees on deposit accounts

67,872

67,955

206,148

188,185

Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

21,992

22,276

66,128

68,211

Net gain on the sale of loans

15,237

50,262

67,578

244,634

Other

8,416

4,977

132,132

15,237

TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME

124,246

153,675

507,624

541,506

NONINTEREST EXPENSE:

Compensation and benefits

642,143

636,643

1,842,816

1,838,358

Occupancy and equipment

115,598

108,872

326,393

317,075

Data processing

118,561

110,611

337,372

329,923

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance premium

21,000

11,038

64,717

29,637

Audit, legal and other professional services

34,679

48,540

126,430

128,828

Advertising and marketing

17,751

14,840

50,861

41,718

Correspondent banking service charges

4,582

4,224

13,689

12,372

Other

118,220

104,749

359,816

325,571

TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE

1,072,534

1,039,517

3,122,094

3,023,482

NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

90,947

38,827

374,231

342,550

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

6,145

5,123

58,252

70,471

NET INCOME

$

84,802

$

33,704

$

315,979

$

272,079

BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$

0.11

$

0.05

$

0.42

$

0.37

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

- 2 -

CCSB FINANCIAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net income

$

315,979

$

272,079

Items not requiring (providing) cash:

Depreciation and amortization

135,278

126,169

Amortization of premiums and discounts on securities

126,535

(7,150)

Amortization of mortgage-servicing rights

56,851

36,890

Deferred loan fees, net

(9,905)

118,623

Originations of mortgage loans held for sale

(2,716,675)

(7,087,835)

Proceeds from the sale of mortgage loans

2,784,253

7,179,904

Net gain on sale of loans

(67,578)

(157,569)

Changes in:

Deferred income tax liability

58,252

(254,591)

Accrued interest receivable

(154,517)

(113,647)

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

(66,128)

(72,709)

Other assets

(16,829)

(30,380)

Interest payable and other liabilities

647,307

(498,076)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

1,092,823

(488,292)

CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Net change in loans

(309,563)

(6,594,901)

Proceeds from sales, maturity or call of available-for-sale securities

-

2,256,829

Purchases of available-for-sale securities

(26,762,691)

(500,000)

Principal collections on available-for-sale securities

91,162

23,048

Reinvestment of interest on interest-bearing time deposits

(1,091)

(5,042)

Purchases of held-to-maturity securities

(3,745,767)

-

Purchases of interest-bearing time deposits

(250,000)

(2,981,092)

Proceeds from maturity of interest-bearing time deposits

2,751,283

1,485,000

Redemption (purchase) of FHLB stock, net

3,200

20,000

Purchases of premises and equipment

(89,394)

(196,005)

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(28,312,861)

(6,492,163)

CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Net change in deposits

10,741,655

23,048,419

Repayment of Federal Home Loan Bank fixed-maturity advances

-

(500,000)

Increase in other borrowings

(5,000)

25,000

Cash dividends

(223,792)

(222,737)

Proceeds from (acquisiton of) treasury stock

44,026

(23,337)

Net decrease in advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance

(357,293)

(396,146)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

10,199,596

21,931,199

INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(17,020,442)

14,950,744

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

38,726,717

17,388,534

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD

$

21,706,275

$

32,339,278

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

- 3 -

CCSB FINANCIAL CORP.

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)

Note 1 - Basis of Presentation

The accompanying consolidated financial statements include the accounts of CCSB Financial Corp. (Company) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Clay County Savings Bank (Bank). All significant intercompany accounts and transactions have been eliminated in consolidation. The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by management and have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's independent accountants. While management has intended to prepare the financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, they do not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements. In the opinion of management, all material adjustments (consisting only of normal recurring accruals) considered necessary for a fair presentation have been included. The consolidated balance sheet of the Company, as of September 30, 2021, has been derived from the audited consolidated balance sheet for the Company as of that date. Operating results for the three- and nine-month period ended June 30, 2022, are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the entire fiscal year. These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended September 30, 2021, contained in the Company's Annual Report.

Note 2 - Cash Equivalents

The Company considers all liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less to be cash equivalents. At June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, cash equivalents consisted of cash and accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing, with banks including the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve. The FDIC insurance limits are $250,000.

Note 3 - Securities

Securities classified as available for sale are recorded at fair value, with unrealized gains and losses excluded from earnings and reported in other comprehensive income, net of tax. Purchase premiums and discounts are recognized in interest income using the interest method over the terms of the securities. Realized gains and losses are recorded as net security gains (losses). Gains and losses on sales of securities are determined on the specific-identification method. Gains and losses on the sale of securities are recorded on the trade date and are determined using the specific identification method.

For debt securities with fair value below amortized cost when the Company does not intend to sell a debt security, and it is more likely than not that the Company will not have to sell the security before recovery of its cost basis, it recognizes the credit component of an other-than-temporary impairment of a debt security in earnings and the remaining portion in other comprehensive income. For available- for-sale securities that management has no intent to sell and believes that it more likely than not will not be required to sell prior to recovery, only the credit loss component of the impairment is recognized in earnings, while the noncredit loss is recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income. The credit loss component recognized in earnings is identified as the amount of principal cash flows not expected to be received over the remaining term of the security as projected based on cash flow projections. There was no other than temporary impairment recognized as of June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021.

Note 4 - Loans

Loans that management has the intent and ability to hold for the foreseeable future or until maturity or payoffs are reported at their outstanding principal balance adjusted for unearned income, charge-offs, the allowance for loan losses, any unamortized deferred fees or costs on originated loans and unamortized premiums or discounts on purchased loans.

For loans amortized at cost, interest income is accrued based on the unpaid principal balance. Loan origination fees, net of certain direct origination costs, as well as premiums and discounts, are deferred and amortized as a level yield adjustment over the respective term of the loan.

The accrual of interest on mortgage and commercial loans is discounted at the time the loan is 90 days past due unless the credit is well- secured and in collection. Past due status is based on contractual terms of the loan. In all cases, loans are placed on nonaccrual or charged off at an earlier date if collection of principal and interest is considered doubtful.

All interest accrued but not collected for loans that are placed on nonaccrual or charged off are reversed against interest income. The interest on these loans is accounted for on the cash-basis or cost-recovery method, until qualifying for return to accrual. Loans are returned to accrual status when all the principal and interest amounts contractually due are brought current and future payments are reasonably assured.

Discounts and premiums on purchased residential real estate loans are amortized to income using the interest method over the remaining period to contractual maturity, adjusted for anticipated prepayments. Discounts and premiums on purchased consumer loans are recognized over the expected lives of the loans using methods that approximate the interest method.

- 4 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CCSB Financial Corp. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 21:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CCSB FINANCIAL CORP.
05:33pCCSB FINANCIAL : Financial Statement of CCSB Financial Corp (June 30, 2022)
PU
01/28CCSB FINANCIAL : Financial Statement - CCSB Financial Corp
PU
2021CCSB FINANCIAL : 2021 Annual Report - CCSB Financial Corp.
PU
2021CCSB Financial Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 202..
CI
2020Ccsb Financial Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 202..
CI
2019Ccsb Financial Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 201..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 4,60 M - -
Net income 2021 0,37 M - -
Net cash 2021 45,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,0x
Yield 2021 2,41%
Capitalization 13,5 M 13,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -0,19x
EV / Sales 2021 -7,13x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart CCSB FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
CCSB Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mario Usera President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David H. Feess Chairman
Pamela Crow Compliance Officer, VP & Internal Auditor
Debra S. Coltman Independent Director
George A. McKinley Chairman