    CDR   PLOPTTC00011

CD PROJEKT S.A.

(CDR)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  09:37:22 2023-03-23 am EDT
110.36 PLN   -2.15%
09:33aCd Projekt S A : Group FY 2022 earnings – 30 March 2023
PU
03/21US Futures, European Stocks Rise as Focus Shifts to Fed Meeting
DJ
2022China to import 44 foreign video games, grants multiple licences to Tencent
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CD PROJEKT S A : Group FY 2022 earnings – 30 March 2023

03/23/2023 | 09:33am EDT
Timeline of activities associated with the publication of the CD PROJEKT Group FY 2022 earnings:

30 March 2023:
5:30 PM CEST - release of content related to the CD PROJEKT Group FY 2022 earnings6:30 PM CEST - audio webcast

The webcast will be streamed online on www.cdprojekt.com.

31 March 2023:
10:00 AM CEST - chat with individual investors on Stockwatch [PL only]

A transcript of the chat will be available on our site.

Attachments

Disclaimer

CD Projekt SA published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 13:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on CD PROJEKT S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 906 M 209 M 209 M
Net income 2022 321 M 73,8 M 73,8 M
Net cash 2022 755 M 174 M 174 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,9x
Yield 2022 0,81%
Capitalization 11 365 M 2 617 M 2 617 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,7x
EV / Sales 2023 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 493
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart CD PROJEKT S.A.
Duration : Period :
CD PROJEKT S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CD PROJEKT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 112,78 PLN
Average target price 118,88 PLN
Spread / Average Target 5,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam Kicinski President & Chief Executive Officer
Piotr Marcin Nielubowicz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Katarzyna Weronika Szwarc Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pawel Zawodny Chief Technology Officer & Director
Piotr Stefan Pagowski Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CD PROJEKT S.A.-13.01%2 617
ADOBE INC.7.48%165 871
WORKDAY INC.10.14%47 734
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.81%45 534
AUTODESK, INC.6.16%42 609
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-7.38%31 032
