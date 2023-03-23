CD PROJEKT S A : Group FY 2022 earnings – 30 March 2023

Timeline of activities associated with the publication of the CD PROJEKT Group FY 2022 earnings:
30 March 2023:
5:30 PM CEST - release of content related to the CD PROJEKT Group FY 2022 earnings6:30 PM CEST - audio webcast
The webcast will be streamed online on www.cdprojekt.com.
31 March 2023:
10:00 AM CEST - chat with individual investors on Stockwatch [PL only]
A transcript of the chat will be available on our site.
