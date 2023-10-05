On October 5th, 2023, CD PROJEKT held its Investor Day in Warsaw. During the course of the presentations, representatives from CD PROJEKT RED discussed changes in the studio's approach to video game production as part of its RED 2.0 transformation, as well as presentedCyberpunk 2077's expansion,Phantom Liberty, in terms of its gameplay and the technology utilized. During the third presentation, CD PROJEKT's Board summarized the expansion's premiere from the business perspective and outlined future plans for theCyberpunkfranchise.

CD PROJEKT announced that sales of Phantom Liberty , the expansion to Cyberpunk 2077 , surpassed 3 million;

Meanwhile, the base game Cyberpunk 2077 has sold over 25 million copies - the sum total of games sold by CD PROJEKT RED, both The Witcher trilogy and Cyberpunk 2077 , has reached over 100 million;

According to preliminary data, the production expenditures of Phantom Liberty reached around 275 million PLN, while the global marketing campaign costs were approximately 95 million PLN;

Project Orion, the upcoming AAA game set in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe, is currently at a conceptualization stage. CD PROJEKT confirmed that the game will be developed at its CD PROJEKT RED North America studio with support from developers at its Polish studio;

CD PROJEKT announced the beginning of its collaboration with independent global media company Anonymous Content to create a live-action project set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077.