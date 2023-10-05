CD PROJEKT RED, the video game development studio known for its critically acclaimedThe Witcherseries of games and the best-sellingCyberpunk 2077, is pleased to announce it has begun a collaboration with global media company Anonymous Content to develop a live-action project set in the world of its video game,Cyberpunk 2077.

Anonymous Content is an independent global media company known for producing Emmy-winning series such asTrue DetectiveandMr. Robot, as well as Academy Award-winning films includingThe RevenantandSpotlight. As part of the collaboration, CD PROJEKT RED is working directly with Anonymous Content Studios' Head of Television Garret Kemble, Director of Development Ryan Schwartz, and Chief Creative Officer David Levine, an industry veteran who was previously HBO's EVP and Co-Head of Drama for over 10 years, where he oversaw production of series such asTrue Detective,Westworld, andTrue Blood. He was also involved in the production of the early seasons of theGame of Thrones.

Current AC Studios series includeSaint Xdirected by Dee Rees,Shantaramstarring Charlie Hunnam,The Last Days of Ptolemy Greystarring Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback, as well as the second season ofRandom Acts of Flyness. Upcoming series include season four ofTrue Detectivestarring Jodie Foster,Time Banditsfrom Taika Waititi,Disclaimerfrom Alfonso Cuarón, starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline, andSavant, starring Jessica Chastain.

The new project is at an early development stage and has currently commenced searching for a screenwriter to tell a brand-new story set in the world ofCyberpunk 2077. Garrett Kemble, David Levine, Ryan Schwartz, and Bard Dorros will produce on behalf of Anonymous Content alongside Charlie Scully. Anonymous Content's AC Studios will serve as the studio on the project. The project will be developed in close collaboration with theCyberpunk 2077creative team. More information about the project will be made available as the partnership between Anonymous Content and CD PROJEKT RED progresses.

CD PROJEKT RED has had previous successes in adapting the world of its best-selling video game for new mediums, including the critically acclaimed Netflix anime seriesCyberpunk: Edgerunners,created in collaboration with Studio Trigger, which went on to win several major awards, including Anime of the Year from IGN and Crunchyroll. In 2023, CD PROJEKT RED released the novelCyberpunk 2077: NO_COINCIDENCEwritten by best-selling sci-fi author Rafal Kosik, while the brand-new board gameGangs of Night Cityis currently in production by the board game publisher CMON.

More information aboutCyberpunk 2077and its recently released spy-thriller expansionPhantom Liberty, which starred actors Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba respectively, can be found on the game'sofficial websiteas well asFacebookandX.