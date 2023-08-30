During the first half of 2023 CD PROJEKT carried on with preparations for the release of Phantom Liberty. The marketing campaign surrounding the upcoming large expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, scheduled to come out on 26 September, is now entering its critical phase.

-We are intensifying promotional activities ahead of the fast-approaching release of Phantom Liberty. One of those activities is the ongoing Phantom Liberty Tour - a series of community events where gamers can personally experience the expansion before it is launched- says Adam Kiciński, CEO of CD PROJEKT.

The promotional campaign surrounding CD PROJEKT RED's newest production began in June. Since then Phantom Liberty has been featured, among others, at Summer Game Fest: Play Days in Los Angeles, as well as last week's gamescom fair in Cologne.

- Positive reactions from gamers and media representatives alike fill us with optimism. We believe that a successful launch of the expansion will again confirm the great potential of the Cyberpunk franchise- adds Adam Kiciński.

In the first half of 2023 the CD PROJEKT Group posted 325 million PLN in revenues and 91 million PLN in consolidated net profit.

- In addition to the final, most intensive phase of Phantom Liberty development, this year we've also been hard at work on other projects - particularly the first game in the new Witcher trilogy. Altogether, our expenditures on development projects reached 160 million PLN for the first half of the year- remarks Piotr Nielubowicz, Vice President and CFO of CD PROJEKT.

In May CD PROJEKT announced that The Witcher trilogy had sold over 75 million units, with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt accounting for over 50 million copies, purchased by gamers from all around the world.

The full consolidated financial statement of the CD PROJEKT Group can be found athttps://www.cdprojekt.com/en/investors/result-center/.