Stock CDR CD PROJEKT S.A.
CD PROJEKT S.A.

Equities

CDR

PLOPTTC00011

Software

Delayed Warsaw S.E.
Other stock markets
 03:32:42 2024-04-10 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
116.3 PLN -0.68% Intraday chart for CD PROJEKT S.A. +2.41% +1.52%
09:20am CD PROJEKT : Higher long-term forecasts result in a higher TP Alphavalue
Apr. 08 CD PROJEKT : Q4 23 was much better than the consensus. DPS of PLN1/share announced. Alphavalue
Latest news about CD PROJEKT S.A.

CD Projekt Recommends Dividend for 2023, Payable on June 27, 2024 CI
Poland's CD Projekt full-year net profit rises 39% RE
Transcript : CD Projekt S.A., 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 28, 2024
CD Projekt S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
US Futures, European Stocks Fall Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data DJ
US Futures Flat, European Stocks Up Slightly as Investors Focus on Earnings DJ
CD Projekt Releases Final, Ultimate Version of Cyberpunk 2077, Both in Boxed and Digital Form CI
CD PROJEKT : TP upgrade due to higher estimates for the CP2007 franchise Alphavalue
CD PROJEKT : As expected, Q3 was strong due to the release of Phantom Liberty Alphavalue
CD Projekt's third-quarter profit doubles after 'Phantom Liberty' release RE
Transcript : CD Projekt S.A., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 28, 2023
CD Projekt S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
US Futures Flat, European Stocks Mixed DJ
CD Projekt S.A. Announces Executive Changes CI
Poland's CD Projekt CEO plans to run for supervisory board in 2025 RE
Poland's CD Projekt sells over 3 mln copies of 'Phantom Liberty' RE
Transcript : CD Projekt S.A. - Analyst/Investor Day
US Futures, European Stocks Mostly Down DJ
CD Projekt's 'Phantom Liberty' rated very positive on Steam RE
Poland's CD Projekt to release Cyberpunk 2077 update on Sept. 21 RE
CD PROJEKT : Q3 will be impacted by the release of "Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty" Alphavalue
Transcript : CD Projekt S.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 30, 2023
Poland's CD Projekt first-half net profit falls 20% y/y RE

Company Profile

CD Projekt is a holding company organized around 2 poles of activities: - video game development and publishing (77.5% of sales; CD Projekt RED): for PlayStation, Microsoft Xbox and PC game consoles; - online video game distribution (22.5%): activity carried out via the online distribution platform GOG.com. Net sales break down by revenue source between sales of games (96.3%) and derivative products (3.7%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Poland (2.4%), Europe (15.8%), Americas (73.5%), Asia (7.4%), Australia (0.8%) and Africa (0.1%).
Software
2024-05-14 - JPMorgan European Technology, Media and Telecoms Conference
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
117.1 PLN
Average target price
112.5 PLN
Spread / Average Target
-3.95%
1st Jan change Capi.
CD PROJEKT S.A. Stock CD PROJEKT S.A.
+1.43% 2.98B
WORKDAY INC. Stock Workday Inc.
-1.80% 71.57B
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Stock Roper Technologies, Inc.
-0.31% 58.16B
AUTODESK, INC. Stock Autodesk, Inc.
+1.83% 53.04B
DATADOG, INC. Stock Datadog, Inc.
+3.34% 41.63B
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. Stock Electronic Arts Inc.
-4.47% 34.94B
ANSYS, INC. Stock ANSYS, Inc.
-5.07% 29.98B
APPLOVIN CORPORATION Stock AppLovin Corporation
+92.02% 25.21B
PTC INC. Stock PTC Inc.
+6.96% 22.37B
GRAB HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock Grab Holdings Limited
-2.37% 12.94B
