CD PROJEKT S.A.

Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange - 03:45:56 2023-09-07 am EDT Intraday chart for CD PROJEKT S.A. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
151.45 PLN +0.30% +2.58% +16.75%
09:52am CD PROJEKT : Q3 will be impacted by the release of "Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty" Alphavalue
Aug. 30 Transcript : CD Projekt S.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 30, 2023 CI

CD PROJEKT : Q3 will be impacted by the release of "Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty"

Today at 03:52 am

Latest news about CD PROJEKT S.A.

Transcript : CD Projekt S.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 30, 2023 CI
Poland's CD Projekt first-half net profit falls 20% y/y RE
CD Projekt S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
G FUEL and CD PROJEKT RED Brew The Witcher Energy Drink Collaboration CI
Poland's CD Projekt to lay off 9% of studio staff RE
CD Projekt to Lay Off 9% of Staff of Unit CD Projekt Red CI
Poland's CD Projekt to lay off 9% of studio's personnel RE
CD PROJEKT : Target upgrade by 4.6% Alphavalue
CD PROJEKT : Target cut by -8.0% Alphavalue
US Futures Up, European Stocks Gain as Investors Await Rate Decisions DJ
CD Projekt to launch Cyberpunk 2077 expansion on Sept. 26 RE
CD Projekt S.A. Games to Release Cyberpunk 2077's Expansion Phantom Liberty on September 26 CI
Transcript : CD Projekt S.A. - Shareholder/Analyst Call CI
CD PROJEKT : Weak Q1. And the Q2 will likely be even worse. Alphavalue
Polish Video Game Developer CD Projekt CEO Refutes Potential Takeover Rumors MT
CD Projekt S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
Transcript : CD Projekt S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 29, 2023 CI
CD Projekt's first-quarter profit rises 1% y/y RE
CD Projekt is not for sale - CEO RE
CD Projekt S.A.'s Equity Buyback announced on October 5, 2022, has expired. CI
CD Projekt S.A. acquired Spokko Sp. z o.o. CI
CD PROJEKT : Adjustment of estimates after the 2022 results Alphavalue
Company Profile

CD Projekt is a holding company organized around 2 poles of activities: - video game development and publishing (77.5% of sales; CD Projekt RED): for PlayStation, Microsoft Xbox and PC game consoles; - online video game distribution (22.5%): activity carried out via the online distribution platform GOG.com. Net sales break down by revenue source between sales of games (96.3%) and derivative products (3.7%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Poland (2.4%), Europe (15.8%), Americas (73.5%), Asia (7.4%), Australia (0.8%) and Africa (0.1%).
Sector
Software
Calendar
2023-11-28 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for CD PROJEKT S.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
151.00PLN
Average target price
122.75PLN
Spread / Average Target
-18.71%
Sector Application Software

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
CD PROJEKT S.A.
Chart Analysis CD PROJEKT S.A.
+16.67% 3 531 M $
INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.
Chart Analysis Instructure Holdings, Inc.
+8.75% 3 670 M $
BOX, INC.
Chart Analysis Box, Inc.
-16.35% 3 751 M $
ASANA, INC.
Chart Analysis Asana, Inc.
+36.46% 4 128 M $
ORACLE FINANCIAL SERVICES SOFTWARE LIMITED
Chart Analysis Oracle Financial Services Software Limited
+39.21% 4 374 M $
PARADOX INTERACTIVE AB (PUBL)
Chart Analysis Paradox Interactive AB (publ)
+29.50% 2 612 M $
PAGERDUTY, INC.
Chart Analysis PagerDuty, Inc.
-9.68% 2 239 M $
FIVE9, INC.
Chart Analysis Five9, Inc.
+6.76% 5 232 M $
SABRE CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Sabre Corporation
-15.53% 1 735 M $
PERION NETWORK LTD.
Chart Analysis Perion Network Ltd.
+40.59% 1 672 M $
