Equities CDR PLOPTTC00011
|Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange - 03:45:56 2023-09-07 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|151.45 PLN
|+0.30%
|+2.58%
|+16.75%
|09:52am
|CD PROJEKT : Q3 will be impacted by the release of "Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty"
|Aug. 30
|Transcript : CD Projekt S.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 30, 2023
|CI
Today at 03:52 am
CD Projekt is a holding company organized around 2 poles of activities: - video game development and publishing (77.5% of sales; CD Projekt RED): for PlayStation, Microsoft Xbox and PC game consoles; - online video game distribution (22.5%): activity carried out via the online distribution platform GOG.com. Net sales break down by revenue source between sales of games (96.3%) and derivative products (3.7%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Poland (2.4%), Europe (15.8%), Americas (73.5%), Asia (7.4%), Australia (0.8%) and Africa (0.1%).
SectorSoftware
Calendar
2023-11-28 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
151.00PLN
Average target price
122.75PLN
Spread / Average Target
-18.71%
