CD Projekt is a holding company organized around 2 poles of activities: - video game development and publishing (77.5% of sales; CD Projekt RED): for PlayStation, Microsoft Xbox and PC game consoles; - online video game distribution (22.5%): activity carried out via the online distribution platform GOG.com. Net sales break down by revenue source between sales of games (96.3%) and derivative products (3.7%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Poland (2.4%), Europe (15.8%), Americas (73.5%), Asia (7.4%), Australia (0.8%) and Africa (0.1%).

Sector Software