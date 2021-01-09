Log in
CD Projekt S.A.

CD PROJEKT S.A.

(CDR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 01/05
265.7 PLN   -3.87%
03:06aCD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 1/2021
PU
2020CD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 68/2020
PU
2020Cyberpunk 2077 sales miss analyst estimates after players demand refunds
RE
CD Projekt S A : Current report no. 1/2021

01/09/2021 | 03:06am EST
Subject: Notification of major holdings

Legal basis: Legal basis: Art. 70 section 1 of the Offerings Act purchase or sale of major stock package

The Management Board of CD PROJEKT S.A. with a registered office in Warsaw (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') hereby discloses the contents of a notification received earlier today from Morgan Stanley (bank) - a Company shareholder acting on its own behalf as well as of behalf of its subsidiaries.

The notification, together with its corresponding translation into Polish, is appended to this report.

Disclaimer: This English language translation has been prepared solely for the convenience of English speaking readers. Despite all the efforts devoted to this translation, certain discrepancies, omissions or approximations may exist. In case of any differences between the Polish and the English versions, the Polish version shall prevail. CD PROJEKT, its representatives and employees decline all responsibility in this regard.

Download PDF

Disclaimer

CD Projekt SA published this content on 09 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2021 08:05:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
