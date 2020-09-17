Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  CD Projekt S.A.    CDR   PLOPTTC00011

CD PROJEKT S.A.

(CDR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 09/16
405.3 PLN   +0.57%
02:15pCD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 37/2020
PU
09/16CD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 36/2020
PU
09/15CD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 35/2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CD Projekt S A : Current report no. 37/2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 02:15pm EDT

Subject: Disclosure of transactions carried out by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Legal basis: Art. 19 section 3 of MAR

The Management Board of CD PROJEKT S.A. with a registered office in Warsaw (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') hereby announces that on 17 September 2020 it received notice of sale of Company shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities at the Company, namely members of the Company Management Board (hereinafter referred to as 'the Obligated Parties').

Transactions referred to in this report are carried out in the process of implementing the Incentive Program instituted on the grounds of Resolution no. 21 of the Ordinary General Meeting of 24 May 2016, along with the Terms and Conditions of the 2016-2021 Incentive Program based on the aforementioned resolution (hereinafter referred to as 'the Program'), as well as Resolutions no. 20 and 21 of the Ordinary General Meeting of 28 July 2020. Consequently, these transactions are not motivated by individual investment decisions undertaken by Management Board members, but instead result from their involvement in the Program.

In line with information disclosed in Current Report no. 28/2020 of 1 September 2020, the shares previously purchased by the Company on the market for the purpose of discharging its obligations under the Incentive Program, and subsequently purchased from the Company by participants of the Incentive Program (including by the Obligated Parties), are subjected, in whole or in part, to resale on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (by way of individual or block trades). This resale is carried out by joint request of Program participants, by Dom Maklerski Trigon S.A., collectively, in proportion to the number of shares individually assigned by each participant, between 7 September 2020 and 25 September 2020. A daily transaction limit corresponding to 15% of the average daily trading volume of Company shares is applicable. The shares referenced above correspond to 9.56% of individual entitlements assigned to Obligated Parties under the Incentive Program. The purpose of the reported resale is to enable Program participants to finance their involvement in the Program, including remittance of the future issue price of Series M shares taken up in the exercise of rights incorporated by the subscription warrants, as well as discharge of associated personal tax liabilities. In addition, partial exercise of entitlements assigned under the Program by presenting participants with an offer to purchase Company shares bought back on the market serves to limit the dilution of stock by reducing the number of Series M shares which need to be issued.

The Company also wishes to note that Series M shares taken up in the exercise of subscription warrants are subjected to a one-year lock-up period.

The notifications obtained by the Company are annexed to this report.

Disclaimer: This English language translation has been prepared solely for the convenience of English speaking readers. Despite all the efforts devoted to this translation, certain discrepancies, omissions or approximations may exist. In case of any differences between the Polish and the English versions, the Polish version shall prevail. CD PROJEKT, its representatives and employees decline all responsibility in this regard.

Disclaimer

CD Projekt SA published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 18:14:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CD PROJEKT S.A.
02:15pCD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 37/2020
PU
09/16CD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 36/2020
PU
09/15CD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 35/2020
PU
09/14CD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 34/2020
PU
09/11CD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 33/2020
PU
09/10CD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 32/2020
PU
09/09CD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 31/2020
PU
09/08CD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 30/2020
PU
09/04CD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 29/2020
PU
09/03CD PROJEKT S A : wraps up the first half of 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 422 M 909 M 909 M
Net income 2020 2 215 M 588 M 588 M
Net cash 2020 2 663 M 707 M 707 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 38 718 M 10 312 M 10 279 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales 2021 13,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 079
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart CD PROJEKT S.A.
Duration : Period :
CD Projekt S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CD PROJEKT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 389,08 PLN
Last Close Price 405,30 PLN
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target -4,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcin Piotr Iwinski Joint Chief Executive Officer
Adam Michal Kicinski President & Joint Chief Executive Officer
Katarzyna Weronika Szwarc Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Marcin Nielubowicz Chief Financial Officer
Piotr Stefan Pagowski Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CD PROJEKT S.A.45.01%10 312
NINTENDO CO., LTD.34.14%67 969
NETMARBLE CORPORATION97.51%12 729
EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)138.77%7 165
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.64.04%5 670
STILLFRONT GROUP AB (PUBL)166.12%3 827
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group