CD Projekt S A : Current report no. 40/2020

Legal basis: Art. 70 item 3 of the Offerings Act - shareholders controlling at least 5% of the vote at the GM

The Management Board of CD PROJEKT S.A., headquartered in Warsaw, Jagiellońska 74 hereby announces that the following shareholders controlled at least 5% of the vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting of CD PROJEKT S.A. convened on 22 September 2020:

Marcin Iwiński, who held 12.226.480 shares of Company stock and controlled 12.226.480 votes, which corresponds to 19,15% of the votes represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting, and 12,72% of the total number of votes;

Michał Kiciński, who held 10.003.080 shares of Company stock and controlled 10.003.080 votes, which corresponds to 15,66% of the votes represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting, and 10,41% of the total number of votes;

Piotr Nielubowicz, who held 6.211.477 shares of Company stock and controlled 6.211.477 votes, which corresponds to 9,73% of the votes represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting, and 6,46% of the total number of votes;

Nationale-Nederlanden Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny, which held 4.240.472 shares of Company stock and controlled 4.240.472 votes, which corresponds to 6,64% of the votes represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting, and 4,41% of the total number of votes;

Adam Kiciński, who held 3.398.861 shares of Company stock and controlled 3.398.861 votes, which corresponds to 5,32% of the votes represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting, and 3,54% of the total number of votes.

Disclaimer: This English language translation has been prepared solely for the convenience of English speaking readers. Despite all the efforts devoted to this translation, certain discrepancies, omissions or approximations may exist. In case of any differences between the Polish and the English versions, the Polish version shall prevail. CD PROJEKT, its representatives and employees decline all responsibility in this regard.

