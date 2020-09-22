Log in
CD Projekt S A : Current report no. 41/2020

09/22/2020

Subject: Resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Legal basis: Art. 56 section 1 item 2 of the Offerings Act - current and periodic information

The Management Board of CD PROJEKT S.A., headquartered in Warsaw, Jagiellońska 74 hereby discloses the resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 22 September 2020. The resolutions are annexed to this report, along with the outcome of voting on each resolution.

Disclaimer:

This English language translation has been prepared solely for the convenience of English speaking readers. Despite all the efforts devoted to this translation, certain discrepancies, omissions or approximations may exist. In case of any differences between the Polish and the English versions, the Polish version shall prevail. CD PROJEKT, its representatives and employees decline all responsibility in this regard

Disclaimer

CD Projekt SA published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 14:29:06 UTC
