Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  CD Projekt S.A.    CDR   PLOPTTC00011

CD PROJEKT S.A.

(CDR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 09/22
400.9 PLN   +4.05%
02:30pCD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 44/2020
PU
02:30pCD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 43/2020
PU
09/22CD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 42/2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CD Projekt S A : Current report no. 44/2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 02:30pm EDT

Subject: Take-up of Series M shares of the Company by the entitled parties as a result of exercising the rights incorporated by Series B subscription warrants issued under the Company incentive program covering the 2016-2019 period

Legal basis: Art. 17 section 1 of MAR - Inside Information

In relation to Current Report no. 29/2020 of 4 September 2020, the Management Board of CD PROJEKT S.A. with a registered office in Warsaw, Jagiellońska 74 (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') hereby announces that on 23 September 2020, as a result of exercising the rights incorporated by 4 650 800 previously assigned Series B subscription warrants (hereinafter referred to as 'the Warrants'), each of which entitles its holder to claim one Series M ordinary bearer share of the Company (hereinafter referred to as 'Share') at an issue price of either 22.35 PLN or 25.70 PLN, 66 of the 67 entitled participants of the Incentive Program which remained in force between 2016 and 2019 submitted to the Company statements which collectively indicate the take-up of 4 534 624 Shares. Consequently, 97.5% of rights incorporated by Warrants have now been exercised. The rights incorporated by Shares will become effective on the day the Shares are deposited, through dematerialization (by being registered in the securities depository maintained by the Central Securities Depository of Poland; KPDW), in the securities accounts belonging to the entitled parties. Deposition of dematerialized Shares in individual securities account should be construed as equivalent to the issuance of share certificates, as specified by Art. 451 § 2, 2nd sentence of the Commercial Companies Code. The remaining 116 176 Warrants (incorporating the right to claim the equivalent number of Shares) may be exercised not later than on 31 October 2022. A one-year lock-up period applies to all Shares.

Disclaimer: This English language translation has been prepared solely for the convenience of English speaking readers. Despite all the efforts devoted to this translation, certain discrepancies, omissions or approximations may exist. In case of any differences between the Polish and the English versions, the Polish version shall prevail. CD PROJEKT, its representatives and employees decline all responsibility in this regard.

Download PDF

Disclaimer

CD Projekt SA published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 18:29:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CD PROJEKT S.A.
02:30pCD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 44/2020
PU
02:30pCD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 43/2020
PU
09/22CD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 42/2020
PU
09/22CD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 41/2020
PU
09/22CD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 40/2020
PU
09/21CD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 39/2020
PU
09/18CD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 38/2020
PU
09/17CD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 37/2020
PU
09/16CD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 36/2020
PU
09/15CD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 35/2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 208 M 832 M 832 M
Net income 2020 2 112 M 548 M 548 M
Net cash 2020 2 550 M 662 M 662 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 38 327 M 9 922 M 9 946 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales 2021 13,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 079
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart CD PROJEKT S.A.
Duration : Period :
CD Projekt S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CD PROJEKT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 392,21 PLN
Last Close Price 400,90 PLN
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target -2,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcin Piotr Iwinski Joint Chief Executive Officer
Adam Michal Kicinski President & Joint Chief Executive Officer
Katarzyna Weronika Szwarc Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Marcin Nielubowicz Chief Financial Officer
Piotr Stefan Pagowski Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CD PROJEKT S.A.43.43%10 000
NINTENDO CO., LTD.37.41%67 719
NETMARBLE CORPORATION88.85%12 730
EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)143.08%7 198
STILLFRONT GROUP AB (PUBL)207.48%4 363
SHANGHAI YAOJI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.60.46%1 827
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group