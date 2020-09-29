CD Projekt S A : Current report no. 48/2020

Subject: Disclosure of transactions carried out by a person discharging managerial responsibilities at the Company

Legal basis: Art. 19 section 3 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

The Management Board of CD PROJEKT S.A., headquartered in Warsaw (hereafter referred to as 'the Company') hereby announces that on 29 September 2020 it was notified of the sale of Company stock by a person discharging managerial responsibilities at the Company.

The above-mentioned notification is appended to this report.

