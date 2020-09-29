Log in
09/28
429.6 PLN   +4.78%
CD Projekt S A : Current report no. 48/2020

09/29/2020 | 03:45pm EDT

Subject: Disclosure of transactions carried out by a person discharging managerial responsibilities at the Company

Legal basis: Art. 19 section 3 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

The Management Board of CD PROJEKT S.A., headquartered in Warsaw (hereafter referred to as 'the Company') hereby announces that on 29 September 2020 it was notified of the sale of Company stock by a person discharging managerial responsibilities at the Company.

The above-mentioned notification is appended to this report.

Disclaimer:

This English language translation has been prepared solely for the convenience of English speaking readers. Despite all the efforts devoted to this translation, certain discrepancies, omissions or approximations may exist. In case of any differences between the Polish and the English versions, the Polish version shall prevail. CD PROJEKT, its representatives and employees decline all responsibility in this regard.

Download PDF

Disclaimer

CD Projekt SA published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 19:44:00 UTC
