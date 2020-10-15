CD Projekt S A : Current report no. 52/2020

Subject: Second call for deposition of subscription warrant certificates at the Company

Legal basis: Art. 16 in conjunction with Art. 22 of the Act of 30 August 2019 amending the Commercial Companies Code and certain other acts

The Management Board of CD PROJEKT S.A. with a registered office in Warsaw, Jagiellońska 74 (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') hereby announces that in light of the requirements imposed by Art. 16 sections 1 and 2, in conjunction with Art. 22 of the Act of 30 August 2019 amending the Commercial Companies Code and certain other acts (JL 2019, item no. 1798) (hereinafter referred to as 'the Act'), effective immediately the Company issues a formal second call to holders of named Series B subscription warrants issued by the Company in the form of physical certificates (incorporating the right to claim Series M ordinary bearer shares of the Company issued in the framework of implementing the Incentive Program instituted by Resolution no. 20 of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company of 24 May 2016) whose incorporated rights have not yet been exercised (hereinafter referred to as 'the Warrants') to proceed, without delay, with deposition of said Warrant certificates at the Company in order to facilitate the dematerialization of Warrants at the National Depository of Securities (Krajowy Depozyt Papierów Wartościowych S.A.) in line with the requirements imposed by the relevant provisions of the Act.

The contents of the abovementioned call are appended to this report.

