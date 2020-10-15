Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  CD Projekt S.A.    CDR   PLOPTTC00011

CD PROJEKT S.A.

(CDR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 10/14
389 PLN   +1.57%
01:45pCD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 52/2020
PU
10/12Polish e-commerce company Allegro lights up Europe's IPO market
RE
10/12Polish e-commerce company Allegro lights up Europe's IPO market
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CD Projekt S A : Current report no. 52/2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 01:45pm EDT

Subject: Second call for deposition of subscription warrant certificates at the Company

Legal basis: Art. 16 in conjunction with Art. 22 of the Act of 30 August 2019 amending the Commercial Companies Code and certain other acts

The Management Board of CD PROJEKT S.A. with a registered office in Warsaw, Jagiellońska 74 (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') hereby announces that in light of the requirements imposed by Art. 16 sections 1 and 2, in conjunction with Art. 22 of the Act of 30 August 2019 amending the Commercial Companies Code and certain other acts (JL 2019, item no. 1798) (hereinafter referred to as 'the Act'), effective immediately the Company issues a formal second call to holders of named Series B subscription warrants issued by the Company in the form of physical certificates (incorporating the right to claim Series M ordinary bearer shares of the Company issued in the framework of implementing the Incentive Program instituted by Resolution no. 20 of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company of 24 May 2016) whose incorporated rights have not yet been exercised (hereinafter referred to as 'the Warrants') to proceed, without delay, with deposition of said Warrant certificates at the Company in order to facilitate the dematerialization of Warrants at the National Depository of Securities (Krajowy Depozyt Papierów Wartościowych S.A.) in line with the requirements imposed by the relevant provisions of the Act.

The contents of the abovementioned call are appended to this report.

Disclaimer: This English language translation has been prepared solely for the convenience of English speaking readers. Despite all the efforts devoted to this translation, certain discrepancies, omissions or approximations may exist. In case of any differences between the Polish and the English versions, the Polish version shall prevail. CD PROJEKT, its representatives and employees decline all responsibility in this regard.

Download PDF

Disclaimer

CD Projekt SA published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 17:44:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CD PROJEKT S.A.
01:45pCD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 52/2020
PU
10/12Polish e-commerce company Allegro lights up Europe's IPO market
RE
10/12Polish e-commerce company Allegro lights up Europe's IPO market
RE
10/05CD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 51/2020
PU
10/01CD PROJEKT S A : Watch the New Cyberpunk 2077 Commercial Starring Keanu Reeves!
PU
09/30CD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 50/2020
PU
09/30CD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 49/2020
PU
09/29CD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 48/2020
PU
09/29Allegro IPO to value Polish e-commerce firm at $11 billion
RE
09/28CD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 47/2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 344 M 859 M 859 M
Net income 2020 2 160 M 555 M 555 M
Net cash 2020 2 366 M 608 M 608 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 37 189 M - 9 558 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales 2021 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 1 079
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart CD PROJEKT S.A.
Duration : Period :
CD Projekt S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CD PROJEKT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 405,08 PLN
Last Close Price 389,00 PLN
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcin Piotr Iwinski Joint Chief Executive Officer
Adam Michal Kicinski President & Joint Chief Executive Officer
Katarzyna Weronika Szwarc Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Marcin Nielubowicz Chief Financial Officer
Piotr Stefan Pagowski Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CD PROJEKT S.A.39.18%9 724
NINTENDO CO., LTD.34.46%66 723
NETMARBLE CORPORATION64.50%10 817
EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)143.15%8 227
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.87.17%6 427
STILLFRONT GROUP AB (PUBL)194.97%4 229
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group