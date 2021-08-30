Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. CD Projekt S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDR   PLOPTTC00011

CD PROJEKT S.A.

(CDR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 08/27
167.78 PLN   -0.15%
01:22pCD PROJEKT S A : Group H1 2021 results – 1 September 2021
PU
08/05EMBRACER : Swedish games firm Embracer spends $313 mln to buy 8 companies
RE
07/21THE WITCHER : Monster Slayer is out now!
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CD Projekt S A : Group H1 2021 results – 1 September 2021

08/30/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Timeline of activities associated with the publication od the CD PROJEKT Group H1 2021 results:

1 September 2021:
ca. 5:20 PM CEST - release of content related to the CD PROJEKT Group H1 2021 results on www.cdprojekt.com6:00 PM CEST - call session/webcast for financial media representatives, analysts and fund managers
The webcast will be streamed online on www.cdprojekt.com.

Disclaimer

CD Projekt SA published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 17:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CD PROJEKT S.A.
01:22pCD PROJEKT S A : Group H1 2021 results – 1 September 2021
PU
08/05EMBRACER : Swedish games firm Embracer spends $313 mln to buy 8 companies
RE
07/21THE WITCHER : Monster Slayer is out now!
PU
07/21CD PROJEKT S A : The Witcher mobile game debut hindered by technical issues
RE
07/21CD PROJEKT S A : studio releases The Witcher monster-hunting mobile game
RE
07/13ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Allegiant Travel, Electronic Arts, Molecular Partners,..
07/08CD PROJEKT S A : acquires the Canadian Digital Scapes development studio
PU
07/02CD PROJEKT TO RELEASE ITS MOBILE GAM : Monster Slayer
CI
07/02THE WITCHER : Monster Slayer launches globally on July 21st!
PU
06/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Oracle, General Motors, Credit Suisse, Sony, Made.com...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CD PROJEKT S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 313 M 339 M 339 M
Net income 2021 519 M 134 M 134 M
Net cash 2021 1 515 M 391 M 391 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,8x
Yield 2021 2,82%
Capitalization 16 902 M 4 371 M 4 366 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,7x
EV / Sales 2022 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 1 177
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart CD PROJEKT S.A.
Duration : Period :
CD Projekt S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CD PROJEKT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 167,78 PLN
Average target price 180,39 PLN
Spread / Average Target 7,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcin Piotr Iwinski Joint Chief Executive Officer
Adam Michal Kicinski President & Joint Chief Executive Officer
Piotr Marcin Nielubowicz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Katarzyna Weronika Szwarc Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Stefan Pagowski Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CD PROJEKT S.A.-38.92%4 354
NINTENDO CO., LTD.-21.36%56 100
EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)-0.28%11 406
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.13%7 316
STILLFRONT GROUP AB (PUBL)-43.25%2 379
INTERNATIONAL GAMES SYSTEM CO.,LTD.-9.23%1 738