CD PROJEKT S.A.

(CDR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 03/25
208.1 PLN   -4.15%
CD Projekt S A : Current report no. 13/2021

03/26/2021 | 03:10pm EDT
Subject: Registration of Series M Company stock in the Central Securities Repository of Poland

Legal basis: Art. 56 section 1 item 2 of the Offerings Act - current information

In relation to Current Report no. 11/2021 of 10 March 2021 the Management Board of CD PROJEKT S.A. with a registered office in Warsaw, Jagiellońska 74 (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') hereby announces that, according to a notice filed on 26 March 2021 by the Communications Department of the Central Securities Repository of Poland, 84 176 Series M ordinary bearer shares of Company stock, with a nominal value of 1 PLN per share (issued in order to facilitate implementation of the Company incentive program as a conditional increase in the Company share capital, pursuant to Resolution no. 21 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 24 May 2016) will be registered on 31 March 2021, having assigned the following ISIN code: PLOPTTC00011.

Disclaimer: This English language translation has been prepared solely for the convenience of English speaking readers. Despite all the efforts devoted to this translation, certain discrepancies, omissions or approximations may exist. In case of any differences between the Polish and the English versions, the Polish version shall prevail. CD PROJEKT, its representatives and employees decline all responsibility in this regard.

Disclaimer

CD Projekt SA published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 19:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
