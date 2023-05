GDANSK, May 29 (Reuters) - Polish games developer CD Projekt reported on Monday a 1% rise in first-quarter net profit to 69.7 million zlotys ($16.83 million).

Revenue for the period fell 19% year-on-year to 174.8 million zlotys, it said. ($1 = 4.1422 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrianna Ebert; Editing by Susan Fenton)