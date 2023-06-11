Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. CD PROJEKT S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDR   PLOPTTC00011

CD PROJEKT S.A.

(CDR)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  11:55:52 2023-06-09 am EDT
129.35 PLN   -1.26%
03:04pCD Projekt to launch Cyberpunk 2077 expansion on Sept. 26
RE
06/06Transcript : CD Projekt S.A. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
06/02CD Projekt : Weak Q1. And the Q2 will likely be even worse.
Alphavalue
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CD Projekt to launch Cyberpunk 2077 expansion on Sept. 26

06/11/2023 | 03:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Boxes with CD Projekt's game Cyberpunk 2077 are displayed in Warsaw, Poland

GDANSK (Reuters) -Poland's biggest video game producer CD Projekt will release a highly-anticipated expansion to its flagship game Cyberpunk 2077 called "Phantom Liberty" on Sept. 26, the company announced during the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday.

The release will be CD Projekt's first major premiere since the bug-ridden launch of Cyberpunk 2077 in 2020.

The trailer for the upcoming expansion was announced by Keanu Reeves, who will be back in the role of Johnny Silverhand.

"Phantom Liberty" will also feature another film star, Idris Elba, who will be playing the completely new character of Agent Solomon Reed.

The expansion is the last project to be developed on CD Projekt's own technology RED Engine, with the company switching to external Unreal Engine for its upcoming developments.

"Phantom Liberty" will be released on PC and next-generation consoles.

In September CD Projekt announced it had sold 20 million copies of Cyberpunk 2077.

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2023
All news about CD PROJEKT S.A.
03:04pCD Projekt to launch Cyberpunk 2077 expansion on Sept. 26
RE
06/06Transcript : CD Projekt S.A. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
06/02CD Projekt : Weak Q1. And the Q2 will likely be even worse.
Alphavalue
05/30Polish Video Game Developer CD Projekt CEO Refutes Potential Takeover Rumors
MT
05/29CD Projekt is not for sale - CEO
RE
05/29CD Projekt S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/29CD Projekt is not for sale - CEO
RE
05/29Transcript : CD Projekt S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 29, 2023
CI
05/29CD Projekt's first-quarter profit rises 1% y/y
RE
05/29CD PROJEKT S.A. : 1st quarter report
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CD PROJEKT S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 033 M 250 M 250 M
Net income 2023 423 M 102 M 102 M
Net cash 2023 859 M 208 M 208 M
P/E ratio 2023 34,6x
Yield 2023 1,01%
Capitalization 12 923 M 3 133 M 3 133 M
EV / Sales 2023 11,7x
EV / Sales 2024 14,6x
Nbr of Employees 544
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart CD PROJEKT S.A.
Duration : Period :
CD PROJEKT S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CD PROJEKT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 129,35 PLN
Average target price 111,80 PLN
Spread / Average Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcin Piotr Iwinski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Adam Kicinski President & Chief Executive Officer
Piotr Marcin Nielubowicz Vice President-Finance
Pawel Zawodny Chief Technology Officer
Michal Bien Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CD PROJEKT S.A.-0.22%3 133
ADOBE INC.34.91%208 250
WORKDAY INC.22.14%53 222
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.56%48 158
AUTODESK, INC.7.77%43 042
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.4.04%34 345
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer