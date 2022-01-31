Cyberpunk maker working on new single-player card game

GDANSK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Video games maker CD Projekt
is working on a new single-player version of the card
game GWENT, a company representative said.
Earlier on Monday, video game and entertainment media
website IGN reported that CD Projekt was working on a new GWENT
single-player standalone game, sending its shares 8% higher.
"Yes, we are working on new GWENT title for single player,
which will premiere this year," GWENT's communications head
Pawel Burza told Reuters in an emailed comment.
"At the moment we cannot specify the release date," he
added.
CD Projekt, mostly known for its high-budget productions
"The Witcher" and "Cyberpunk 2077", released a full version of
"GWENT: The Witcher Card Game" in 2018.
Ipopema Securities analyst Michal Wojciechowski said that
while the card game would not have a significant impact on the
company's results, it was a "slightly positive surprise".
CD Projekt's shares closed 8.3% higher at 180.06 zlotys
($44.11).
($1 = 4.0819 zlotys)
