GDANSK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest video game maker CD Projekt said on Thursday it had sold more than 3 million copies of "Phantom Liberty", its long-awaited expansion to flagship game "Cyberpunk 2077", by Oct 3.

"Phantom Liberty" was released just over a week ago and has been highly rated by players. It offers a spy-thriller adventure, featuring two film stars - Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba.

"Phantom Liberty" is CD Projekt's first major game premiere since the bug-ridden launch of "Cyberpunk 2077" in December 2020. While the release is seen boosting CD Projekt's earnings this year, it has no other major new games planned for the next couple of years as it is works on new projects.

The market consensus is for CD Projekt to this year sell 3 million to 4.5 million copies of "Phantom Liberty", which was released on PC and current-generation consoles at a price of $29.99.

CD Projekt estimates total expenditure on the production of "Phantom Liberty" of around 275 million zlotys ($62.81 million).

The company has sold 25 million copies of "Cyberpunk 2077" to date. ($1 = 4.3784 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrianna Ebert; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)