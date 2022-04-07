Log in
    CDK   US12508E1010

CDK GLOBAL, INC.

(CDK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/07 04:00:01 pm EDT
54.50 USD   +11.25%
05:50pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of CDK Global, Inc.
PR
03:59pSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Carried Higher, Bolstered by Afternoon Rebound by Chipmaker
MT
02:31pBrookfield to Buy CDK Global for $8.3 Billion; CDK Shares Rise
MT
ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of CDK Global, Inc.

04/07/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Brookfield Business Partners. Stockholders will receive $54.87 for each share of CDK Global stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $8.3 billion and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.

If you are a stockholder of CDK Global, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/cdk/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-cdk-global-inc-301520391.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2022
