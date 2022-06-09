Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CDK Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDK   US12508E1010

CDK GLOBAL, INC.

(CDK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-09 pm EDT
54.60 USD    0.00%
04:16pCDK GLOBAL, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:13pCDK Global Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.15 a Share, Payable June 29 to Shareholders as of June 20
MT
04:11pCDK Global Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CDK Global Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

06/09/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share payable on June 29, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 20, 2022.

About CDK Global

With approximately $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) is a leading provider of retail technology and software as a service (SaaS) solutions that help dealers and auto manufacturers run their businesses more efficiently, drive improved profitability and create frictionless purchasing and ownership experiences for consumers. Today, CDK serves over 15,000 retail locations in North America. For more information, visit cdkglobal.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:
Reuben Gallegos
847.485.4000
reuben.gallegos@cdk.com		Media Contact:
Tony Macrito
630.805.0782
tony.macrito@cdk.com


All news about CDK GLOBAL, INC.
04:16pCDK GLOBAL, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:13pCDK Global Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.15 a Share, Payable June 29 to Shareholde..
MT
04:11pCDK Global Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
04:10pCDK Global Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
05/27CDK GLOBAL : Announces Extension of the Expiration Date of Its Tender Offers and Consent S..
PU
05/27CDK GLOBAL, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/27CDK Global, Inc. Announces Extension of the Expiration Date of Its Tender Offers and Co..
GL
05/27CDK Global, Inc. Announces Extension of the Expiration Date of Its Tender Offers and Co..
CI
05/18CDK GLOBAL, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/18CDK Global, Inc. Announces Extension of the Expiration Date of Its Tender Offers and Co..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CDK GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 801 M - -
Net income 2022 254 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 372 M 6 372 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart CDK GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
CDK Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CDK GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 54,60 $
Average target price 65,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian M. Krzanich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric J. Guerin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Leslie A. Brun Non-Executive Chairman
Mahesh Shah Executive VP, Chief Product & Technology Officer
Kirsten E. Garen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CDK GLOBAL, INC.30.81%6 372
ORACLE CORPORATION-16.65%190 453
SAP SE-25.06%117 644
SERVICENOW INC.-22.14%101 316
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-19.54%31 948
SENSETIME GROUP INC.3.64%24 812