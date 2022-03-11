CDK Global Drives Connections Through Technology at NADA Show 2022

CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading automotive retail technology company, today opened its exhibit at the 2022 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas. For the next three days, CDK will meet with dealers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other industry partners to show off its latest solutions that are supporting and connecting more than 15,000 retail locations in North America.

CDK is featuring product demonstrations, automotive retail research and insights presentations, and live conversations with industry experts in booths #2901W and #2701W and virtually at cdkglobal.com/nada2022.

“We believe there has never been a more exciting time to be in the auto industry. Over the last two years, several new trends have created opportunities for CDK to drive innovation and help elevate the dealer and consumer experience when selling, buying or owning a vehicle,” said Joe Tautges, chief operating officer, CDK Global. “We’re excited to connect with our customers and partners at the NADA Show, and talk about how we can transform the future of automotive retail together.”

This year, the CDK exhibit is organized by dealer workflow to help guide conversations around the areas of interest for each visitor, including Digital Sales, CRM, DMS, Fixed Operations, Embedded Insurance, IT Solutions and Fortellis. At the center is CDK Neuron, the automotive industry’s next-generation intelligence engine, that will continue to be a critical focus for bringing more capabilities through CDK products powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

In addition to learning more about CDK Unify, a new program set to transform automotive retail software for the ever-evolving dealership of today and tomorrow, NADA Show attendees can experience new and enhanced solutions from CDK, including:

Modern Retail Integrations—Through the bi-directional integration of CDK Roadster, CDK Elead and the Document Cloud product suite, CDK has digitized the end-to-end workflow—from inventory merchandising all the way through contracting—creating the first true Modern Retail experience in the automotive retail market. These new connections help make dealership personnel more efficient and reduce friction in the sales process by eliminating duplicate leads and the need to rekey information across systems.

CDK Drive Updates—Updated, simplified and responsive workflows within the CDK Drive accounts payable platform include: powerful accounting features like enhanced approvals, centralized vendors and exception-driven workflows; approval and payment workflows transformed for efficiency; and digital-first workflows with digital invoice capture and digital payment options. CDK Drive also provides additional flexibility to dealers in making secure supplier payments with the introduction of Virtual Card Payments, a Fortellis integration that brings fast, secure and convenient payment options to dealers.

Wholesale Marketplace Launch—CDK CarSource is a new online wholesale marketplace that connects dealers to used vehicle inventories nationwide through a seamless integration with CDK Drive. It enables automated inventory listings to the marketplace from a large, trusted network of actively governed and screened sellers nationwide. It also allows all dealers—including those using other dealer management systems—to search and bid on vehicles at no cost.

Simple and Convenient Consumer Experience Solutions—CDK is leveraging its unique position within the automotive ecosystem to create simple and convenient experiences across the buying and owning of a vehicle. Through new products such as CDK Salty Embedded Insurance® and CDK ServiceView, CDK is enabling dealers to disrupt other industries like insurance and implement innovative video and communications technologies to better serve today’s consumer demand for trust and transparency.

Data and Intelligence Solutions—Introduced in early 2021, CDK Neuron blends rich market data with leading analytics and AI to uncover insights that help dealers and OEMs sell more vehicles and provide better consumer experiences. Neuron looks for trends, behaviors and patterns in the data, and turns it into easy-to-understand predictions to enhance retail experiences, with a significant set of new solutions for 2022, such as Predictive Service with Neuron Built In, CDK Neuron Service Performance, CDK Neuron Live Vehicle Inventory, and the CDK Neuron Advanced Vehicle Lookup API.

