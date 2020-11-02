Log in
CDK Global : First Quarter 2021 Results Presentation

11/02/2020 | 05:55pm EST

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Earnings Call Presentation

November 2, 2020

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including: the Company's business outlook; other plans; objectives; forecasts; goals; beliefs; business strategies; future events; business conditions; results of operations; financial position and business outlook and trends; and other information, may be forward-looking statements. Words such as "might," "will," "may," "could," "should," "estimates," "expects," "continues," "contemplates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "intends," "believes," "forecasts," "future," "assumes," and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements. These statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements include: the Company's expectations regarding the potential impacts on the Company's business of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's success in obtaining, retaining and selling additional services to customers; the pricing of the Company's products and services; overall market and economic conditions, including interest rate and foreign currency trends, and technology trends; adverse global economic conditions and credit markets and volatility in the countries in which we do business; auto sales and related industry changes; competitive conditions; changes in regulation; changes in technology, security breaches, interruptions, failures and other errors involving the Company's systems; availability of skilled technical employees/labor/personnel; the impact of new acquisitions and divestitures; employment and wage levels; availability of capital for the payment of debt service obligations or dividends or the repurchase of shares; any changes to the Company's credit ratings and the impact of such changes on financing costs, rates, terms, debt service obligations, access to capital market and working capital needs; the impact of the Company's indebtedness, access to cash and financing, and ability to secure financing, or financing at attractive rates; the onset of or developments in litigation involving contract, intellectual property, competition, shareholder, and other matters, and governmental investigations; and the ability of the Company's significant stockholders and their affiliates to significantly influence the Company's decisions or cause it to incur significant costs.

There may be other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. The Company gives no assurances that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if any of them do, what impact they will have on its results of operations and financial condition. You should carefully read the factors described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those discussed under "Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for a description of certain risks that could, among other things, cause the Company's actual results to differ from any forward-looking statements contained herein. These filings can be found on the Company's website at https://investors.cdkglobal.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect new information or future events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, other than as required by law.

2

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Executive Summary

Revenues flat year-over-year, up 10% from last quarter

Adjusted EBITDA up 4% year-over-year, driven by expense management and International restructuring

7th quarter in a row with year-over-year site growth in NA Auto

Highest first quarter sales on record

Fortellis transactions over 13.6 million in single quarter

Solid underlying core business through enhanced and expanded customer relationships, achieving operational excellence and leading the industry in key strategic products and markets

Focus on expansion to deliver next-generation products and deliver data-driven insights

Providing full-year guidance and future outlook

3

CDK Data Trends

January 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020

Jan-Mar Avg = 6.06

Apr-Jun Avg = 6.04

Jul-Sep Avg = 6.65

4

Transactions based on data from a subset of CDK North American automotive DMS customers. The above information includes locations that have at least one transaction in the reporting period.

CDK Data Trends

January 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020

Jan-Mar Avg = 44.65

Apr-Jun Avg = 36.00

Jul-Sep Avg = 43.02

5

Transactions based on data from a subset of CDK North American automotive DMS customers. The above information includes locations that have at least one transaction in the reporting period.

CDK Data Trends

January 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020; YoY Running Total Comparison 2019-2020:

Average Credit Transactions Per Dealership

Jan-Mar Avg = 18.37

Apr-Jun Avg = 18.96

Jul-Sep Avg = 19.75

6

Credit transaction counts through CDK Credit application and include daily transaction counts for all credit transaction types (e.g., applications, inquires, identity checks, etc.).

CDK Data Trends

January through September

Marine products include Boat and Personal Watercraft

Average Marine Sales Per Dealership

2020

2019

2020 Jan-Mar Ave

2020 Apr-Jun Ave

2020 Jul-Sep Ave 9.7

6.1

17.9

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Transactions based on data from a subset of CDK North American Marine DMS customers. The above information includes locations that have at least one transaction in the reporting period.

7

CDK Data Trends

January through September

Powersports products include Motorcycle, ATV/UTV, Scooter and Snowmobile

Powersports Sales Per Dealership

2020

2019

2020 Jan-Mar Ave

2020 Apr-Jun Ave

2020 Aug-Sep Ave

25.5

53.0

39.7

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Transactions based on data from a subset of CDK North American Powersports DMS customers. The above information includes locations that have at least one transaction in the reporting period.

8

CDK Fortellis Transactions

Number of Transactions (exchanges of data) per quarter

100+

9

Q1 Fiscal 2021 CDK Revenue and NA Auto Sites

10

Q1 Fiscal 2021 CDK Earnings and EPS Trends

A reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each "Adjusted" measure can be found in the tables accompanying our November 2, 2020 press release that we

11

furnished to the SEC and posted to the "Financial Information" section of our Investor Relations website, https://investors.cdkglobal.com.

Q1 Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

CDK Global, Inc. Consolidated

A reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each "Adjusted" measure can be found in the tables accompanying our November 2, 2020 press release that we

12

furnished to the SEC and posted to the "Financial Information" section of our Investor Relations website, https://investors.cdkglobal.com.

Q1 Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

CDK North America

8,966

$8,902

5,804

$1,799

NA Auto Sites

Adjacency Sites

NA Auto RPS*

Adjacency RPS*

+9 YoY

+29 YoY

2% YoY

4% YoY

+0.1% YoY

+0.5% YoY

A reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each "Adjusted" measure can be found in the tables accompanying our November 2, 2020 press release that we

furnished to the SEC and posted to the "Financial Information" section of our Investor Relations website, https://investors.cdkglobal.com. *RPS metric represents Average Revenue Per

13

DMS Customer Site (Monthly) as defined under Performance Metrics of our November 2, 2020 press release.

Q1 Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

CDK International

12,298

$1,582

Int'l Sites

Int'l RPS*

-675 YoY

4% YoY

-5% YoY

A reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each "Adjusted" measure can be found in the tables accompanying our November 2, 2020 press release that we

furnished to the SEC and posted to the "Financial Information" section of our Investor Relations website, https://investors.cdkglobal.com. *RPS metric represents Average Revenue Per

14

DMS Customer Site (Monthly) as defined under Performance Metrics of our November 2, 2020 press release.

Fiscal 2021 Guidance and Long Term Outlook

Long-Term Growth Outlook

We expect long-term revenue to grow at mid-single digit rates, with mid-single digit adjusted EBITDA* growth in 2021 and 2022 before re-accelerating to a high-single digit or low-double digit growth target in 2023 and beyond.

A reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each "Adjusted" measure can be found in the tables accompanying our November 2, 2020 press release that we

furnished to the SEC and posted to the "Financial Information" section of our Investor Relations website, https://investors.cdkglobal.com. *For our long-term growth outlook of adjusted

15

EBITDA, the information necessary to calculate such measure on a GAAP basis is unavailable or dependent on the timing of future events outside of our control. Therefore, because of the

uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of future adjustments, which could be significant, no reconciliation is being provided at this time.

Appendix

Glossary of Non-GAAP Measures

Within this presentation, we disclose certain financial measures for our consolidated and operating segment results on both a GAAP and a non- GAAP (adjusted) basis. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our use of each of the following non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies, and other companies may not define these non-GAAP financial measures, or reconcile them to the comparable GAAP financial measures, in the same way. A reconciliation between the following non-GAAP measures and their most comparable GAAP measure and an explanation of why management believes the non-GAAP measures are useful for both management and investors can be found at the end of the press release posted to our Investor Relations website, https://investors.cdkglobal.com, in the "Financial Information" section and furnished by us to the SEC on November 2, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Comparable GAAP Financial Measure

Adjusted earnings before income taxes

Earnings before income taxes

Adjusted provision for income taxes

Provision for income taxes

Adjusted net earnings attributable to CDK

Net earnings attributable to CDK

Adjusted diluted earnings attributable to CDK per share

Diluted earnings attributable to CDK per share

Adjusted EBITDA

Net earnings attributable to CDK

Adjusted EBITDA margin

Net earnings attributable to CDK margin

Constant currency revenues

Revenues

Constant currency adjusted earnings before income taxes

Earnings before income taxes

Free cash flow from continuing operations

Net cash flows provided by operating activities

17

Disclaimer

CDK Global Inc. published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 22:54:04 UTC

