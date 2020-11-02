CDK Global : First Quarter 2021 Results Presentation
11/02/2020 | 05:55pm EST
First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Earnings Call Presentation
November 2, 2020
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including: the Company's business outlook; other plans; objectives; forecasts; goals; beliefs; business strategies; future events; business conditions; results of operations; financial position and business outlook and trends; and other information, may be forward-looking statements. Words such as "might," "will," "may," "could," "should," "estimates," "expects," "continues," "contemplates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "intends," "believes," "forecasts," "future," "assumes," and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements. These statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements include: the Company's expectations regarding the potential impacts on the Company's business of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's success in obtaining, retaining and selling additional services to customers; the pricing of the Company's products and services; overall market and economic conditions, including interest rate and foreign currency trends, and technology trends; adverse global economic conditions and credit markets and volatility in the countries in which we do business; auto sales and related industry changes; competitive conditions; changes in regulation; changes in technology, security breaches, interruptions, failures and other errors involving the Company's systems; availability of skilled technical employees/labor/personnel; the impact of new acquisitions and divestitures; employment and wage levels; availability of capital for the payment of debt service obligations or dividends or the repurchase of shares; any changes to the Company's credit ratings and the impact of such changes on financing costs, rates, terms, debt service obligations, access to capital market and working capital needs; the impact of the Company's indebtedness, access to cash and financing, and ability to secure financing, or financing at attractive rates; the onset of or developments in litigation involving contract, intellectual property, competition, shareholder, and other matters, and governmental investigations; and the ability of the Company's significant stockholders and their affiliates to significantly influence the Company's decisions or cause it to incur significant costs.
There may be other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. The Company gives no assurances that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if any of them do, what impact they will have on its results of operations and financial condition. You should carefully read the factors described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those discussed under "Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for a description of certain risks that could, among other things, cause the Company's actual results to differ from any forward-looking statements contained herein. These filings can be found on the Company's website at https://investors.cdkglobal.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect new information or future events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, other than as required by law.
First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Executive Summary
Revenues flat year-over-year, up 10% from last quarter
Adjusted EBITDA up 4% year-over-year, driven by expense management and International restructuring
•
7th quarter in a row with year-over-year site growth in NA Auto
Highest first quarter sales on record
Fortellis transactions over 13.6 million in single quarter
Solid underlying core business through enhanced and expanded customer relationships, achieving operational excellence and leading the industry in key strategic products and markets
Focus on expansion to deliver next-generation products and deliver data-driven insights
Providing full-year guidance and future outlook
CDK Data Trends
January 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020
Jan-Mar Avg = 6.06
Apr-Jun Avg = 6.04
Jul-Sep Avg = 6.65
Transactions based on data from a subset of CDK North American automotive DMS customers. The above information includes locations that have at least one transaction in the reporting period.
CDK Data Trends
January 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020
Jan-Mar Avg = 44.65
Apr-Jun Avg = 36.00
Jul-Sep Avg = 43.02
Transactions based on data from a subset of CDK North American automotive DMS customers. The above information includes locations that have at least one transaction in the reporting period.
CDK Data Trends
January 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020; YoY Running Total Comparison 2019-2020:
Average Credit Transactions Per Dealership
Jan-Mar Avg = 18.37
Apr-Jun Avg = 18.96
Jul-Sep Avg = 19.75
Credit transaction counts through CDK Credit application and include daily transaction counts for all credit transaction types (e.g., applications, inquires, identity checks, etc.).
CDK Data Trends
January through September
Marine products include Boat and Personal Watercraft
Average Marine Sales Per Dealership
2020
2019
2020 Jan-Mar Ave
2020 Apr-Jun Ave
2020 Jul-Sep Ave 9.7
6.1
17.9
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Transactions based on data from a subset of CDK North American Marine DMS customers. The above information includes locations that have at least one transaction in the reporting period.
CDK Data Trends
January through September
Powersports products include Motorcycle, ATV/UTV, Scooter and Snowmobile
Powersports Sales Per Dealership
2020
2019
2020 Jan-Mar Ave
2020 Apr-Jun Ave
2020 Aug-Sep Ave
25.5
53.0
39.7
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Transactions based on data from a subset of CDK North American Powersports DMS customers. The above information includes locations that have at least one transaction in the reporting period.
CDK Fortellis Transactions
Number of Transactions (exchanges of data) per quarter
100+
Q1 Fiscal 2021 CDK Revenue and NA Auto Sites
Q1 Fiscal 2021 CDK Earnings and EPS Trends
A reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each "Adjusted" measure can be found in the tables accompanying our November 2, 2020 press release.

*RPS metric represents Average Revenue Per DMS Customer Site (Monthly) as defined under Performance Metrics of our November 2, 2020 press release.
DMS Customer Site (Monthly) as defined under Performance Metrics of our November 2, 2020 press release.
Q1 Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
CDK International
12,298
$1,582
Int'l Sites
Int'l RPS*
-675 YoY
4% YoY
-5% YoY
A reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each "Adjusted" measure can be found in the tables accompanying our November 2, 2020 press release.
*RPS metric represents Average Revenue Per DMS Customer Site (Monthly) as defined under Performance Metrics of our November 2, 2020 press release.

Fiscal 2021 Guidance and Long Term Outlook
Long-Term Growth Outlook
We expect long-term revenue to grow at mid-single digit rates, with mid-single digit adjusted EBITDA* growth in 2021 and 2022 before re-accelerating to a high-single digit or low-double digit growth target in 2023 and beyond.
A reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each "Adjusted" measure can be found in the tables accompanying our November 2, 2020 press release.
*For our long-term growth outlook of adjusted EBITDA, the information necessary to calculate such measure on a GAAP basis is unavailable or dependent on the timing of future events outside of our control.
Therefore, because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of future adjustments, which could be significant, no reconciliation is being provided at this time.

Appendix
Glossary of Non-GAAP Measures
Within this presentation, we disclose certain financial measures for our consolidated and operating segment results on both a GAAP and a non- GAAP (adjusted) basis. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our use of each of the following non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies, and other companies may not define these non-GAAP financial measures, or reconcile them to the comparable GAAP financial measures, in the same way. A reconciliation between the following non-GAAP measures and their most comparable GAAP measure and an explanation of why management believes the non-GAAP measures are useful for both management and investors can be found at the end of the press release posted to our Investor Relations website, https://investors.cdkglobal.com, in the "Financial Information" section and furnished by us to the SEC on November 2, 2020.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure
Comparable GAAP Financial Measure
Adjusted earnings before income taxes
Earnings before income taxes
Adjusted provision for income taxes
Provision for income taxes
Adjusted net earnings attributable to CDK
Net earnings attributable to CDK
Adjusted diluted earnings attributable to CDK per share
Diluted earnings attributable to CDK per share
Adjusted EBITDA
Net earnings attributable to CDK
Adjusted EBITDA margin
Net earnings attributable to CDK margin
Constant currency revenues
Revenues
Constant currency adjusted earnings before income taxes
