CDK Global : Second Quarter 2021 Results Presentation
02/08/2021 | 05:49pm EST
Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Earnings Call Presentation
February 8, 2021
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning statements regarding the sale of the CDK International business ("International Business"); the Company's business outlook, including the Company's GAAP and adjusted fiscal 2021 guidance; other plans; objectives; forecasts; goals; beliefs; business strategies; future events; business conditions; results of operations; financial position and business outlook and trends; and other information, may be forward-looking statements. Words such as "might," "will," "may," "could," "should," "estimates,"
"expects," "continues," "contemplates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "intends," "believes," "forecasts," "future," "assumes," and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements include: the timing of or failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the sale of the International Business, the Company's ability to achieve the intended benefits of the sale of the International Business and the expected
costs of the sale of the International Business; the Company's expectations regarding the potential impacts on the Company's business of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic; the
Company's success in obtaining, retaining and selling additional services to customers; the pricing of the Company's products and services; overall market and economic conditions, including interest rate and foreign currency trends, and technology trends; adverse global economic conditions and credit markets and volatility in the countries in which we do business; auto sales and related industry changes; competitive conditions; changes in regulation; changes in technology, security breaches, interruptions, failures and other errors involving the Company's systems; availability of skilled technical employees/labor/personnel; the impact of new acquisitions and divestitures; employment and wage levels; availability of capital for the payment of debt service obligations or dividends or the repurchase of shares; any changes to the Company's credit ratings and the impact of such changes on financing costs, rates, terms, debt service obligations, access to capital market and working capital needs; the impact of the Company's indebtedness, access to cash and financing, and ability to secure financing, or financing at attractive rates; the onset of or developments in litigation involving contract, intellectual property, competition, shareholder, and other matters, and governmental investigations; and the ability of the Company's significant stockholders and their affiliates to significantly influence the Company's decisions or cause it to incur significant costs.
There may be other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. The Company gives no assurances that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if any of them do, what impact they will have on its results of operations and financial condition. You should carefully read the factors described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those discussed under "Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for a description of certain risks that could,
among other things, cause the Company's actual results to differ from any forward-looking statements contained herein. These filings can be found on the Company's website at https://investors.cdkglobal.comand the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect new information or future events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, other than as required by law.
Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Executive Summary
Results for Continuing Operations, given the sale of CDK International business:
Revenues of $406 million, Adj. EBITDA of $156 million and Adj. EPS of $0.59
Solid underlying core business impacted by Covid
Achieves highest Net Promoter Score in company history
Record number of total sites; 8th quarter in a row with year-over-year site growth in Auto
Fortellis transactions over 18 million in quarter
Neuron Data Intelligence Platform launched
Initiatives to modernize current products; develop new solutions; utilize data, insights and integrations; and expand and connect the broader ecosystem
Providing full-year guidance
A reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each "Adjusted" measure can be found in the tables accompanying our February 8, 2021 press release that we furnished
to the SEC and posted to the "Financial Information" section of our Investor Relations website, https://investors.cdkglobal.com.. All Non-GAAP adjusted information is based on continuing
operations only and does not include the International Business, which is presented as discontinued operations and prior year amounts have been reclassified.
CDK Data Trends
January 1, 2020 through January 31, 2021
6.28
Jan-Mar Avg = 6.06
Apr-Jun Avg = 6.04
Jul-Sep Avg = 6.65
Oct-Dec Avg = 6.44
Transactions based on data from a subset of current CDK North American automotive DMS customers. The above information includes locations that have at least one transaction in the reporting period.
CDK Data Trends
January 1, 2020 through January 31, 2021
38.93
Jan-Mar Avg = 44.65
Apr-Jun Avg = 36.00
Jul-Sep Avg = 43.02
Oct-Dec Avg = 41.11
Transactions based on data from a subset of current CDK North American automotive DMS customers. The above information includes locations that have at least one transaction in the reporting period.
CDK Data Trends
Credit Averages January 1, 2020 through January 31, 2021; YoY Running Total Comparison 2019-2020:
18.35
Jan-Mar Avg = 18.37
Apr-Jun Avg = 18.96
Jul-Sep Avg = 19.75
Oct-Dec Avg = 18.33
Credit transaction counts through CDK Credit application and includes daily transaction counts for all credit transaction types (e.g., applications, inquires, identity checks, etc.).
CDK Data Trends
January through December
Marine products include Boat and Personal Watercraft
Transactions based on data from a subset of current CDK North American Marine DMS customers and prior periods have been restated. The above information includes locations that have at least one transaction in the reporting period.
CDK Data Trends
January through December
Powersports products include Motorcycle, ATV/UTV, Scooter and Snowmobile
Transactions based on data from a subset of current CDK North American Powersports DMS customers and prior periods have been restated. The above information includes locations that have at least one transaction in the reporting period.
CDK Fortellis Transactions
Number of Transactions (exchanges of data) per quarter and year-to-date
Q2 Fiscal 2021 CDK Revenue, Sites and RPS
$9,005
Auto RPS*
2% YoY
$1,822
Adjacency RPS*
3% YoY
*RPS metric represents Average Revenue Per DMS Customer Site (Monthly) as defined under Performance Metrics of our February 8, 2021 press release.
Q2 Fiscal 2021 CDK Earnings and EPS Trends
Q2 Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
CDK Global, Inc. Consolidated
Fiscal 2021 Guidance
Given on February 8, 2021
Appendix
Glossary of Non-GAAP Measures
Within this presentation, we disclose certain financial measures for our consolidated and operating segment results on both a GAAP and a non- GAAP (adjusted) basis. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our use of each of the following non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies, and other companies may not define these non-GAAP financial measures, or reconcile them to the comparable GAAP financial measures, in the same way. A reconciliation between the following non-GAAP measures and their most comparable GAAP measure and an explanation of why management believes the non-GAAP measures are useful for both management and investors can be found at the end of the press release posted to our Investor Relations website, https://investors.cdkglobal.com, in the "Financial Information" section and furnished by us to the SEC on February 8, 2021.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure
Comparable GAAP Financial Measure
Adjusted earnings before income taxes
Earnings before income taxes
Adjusted provision for income taxes
Provision for income taxes
Adjusted net earnings attributable to CDK
Net earnings attributable to CDK
Adjusted diluted earnings attributable to CDK per share
Diluted earnings attributable to CDK per share
Adjusted EBITDA
Net earnings attributable to CDK
Adjusted EBITDA margin
Net earnings attributable to CDK margin
Constant currency revenues
Revenues
Constant currency adjusted earnings before income taxes
CDK Global Inc. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 22:48:04 UTC.