CDK Global : Second Quarter 2021 Transcript

CDK.OQ - Q2 2021 CDK Global Inc Earnings Call

EVENT DATE/TIME: FEBRUARY 08, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Co. reported 2Q21 total revenue of $406m and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS of $0.59. Expects FY21 revenue to be $1.66-1.71b and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS to be $2.45-2.75.

Julie Schlueter - CDK Global, Inc. - Director of IR

Thank you, and good afternoon. I'd like to welcome you to our second quarter fiscal '21 earnings call. Joining me on today's call are CEO, Brian Krzanich; Chief Operating Officer, Joe Tautges; and our new CFO, Eric Guerin. Following their prepared remarks, we'll be taking questions.

Our earnings press release was issued after the close of the market today and is posted on our Investor Relations website at investors.cdkglobal.com, where this call is being simultaneously webcast. In addition, our website also includes an updated Excel schedule of supplemental financial information and a copy of our results presentation that we will be referencing during our prepared remarks.

Throughout today's call, we will be discussing our continuing operations only, which do not include our International business. Given the announced sale on November 30, 2020, the International business results are now presented as discontinued operations, and we will no longer be reporting segment information. Prior period amounts have been reclassified accordingly.

Within the press release, we have provided the last 5 quarters of historical financial data on a revised continuing operations only basis.

With that, it is my pleasure to turn the call over to Brian.

Brian Matthew Krzanich - CDK Global, Inc. - President, CEO & Director

Thank you, Julie, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today.

Before I jump into the quarter and my thoughts around the company more broadly, I'd like to take a moment and welcome a new member of the management team, Eric Guerin, our new CFO. Eric joined our team in mid-January and brings a perfect mix of financial expertise and business acumen that we were looking for in a CFO. He's helped improve the finance operations of large complex organizations with hundreds of people and through numerous acquisitions. He's got the right skill set and experience to bring together our many internal processes and systems to get them running like a well-oiled machine, so we can move quicker and seamlessly on our growth journey. Eric's a great fit with our values and culture, and I'm excited to welcome him to the team.

Now let's move on to the quarter. We had a really exciting quarter as we continue to make incredible progress on our journey for accelerated growth here at CDK. As you know, 2 of the top metrics we focus on: our number of sites and revenue per site, with sites indicating the health of our subscription base; and revenue per site, demonstrating our software's increasing value to dealers. This quarter, we had the highest level ever in the history of the company for both of these key metrics.

We've developed a very healthy subscription base now with all the work we've done around being customer-centric. I'm happy to report that we just achieved our highest-ever Net Promoter Score as well. We've also built a great leadership team with a wealth of new talent on top of our strong foundational team that has come together to drive CDK to the next level.

So now I'll hit on some of the key results for the quarter and let Eric dive deeper into all of the details. Then I'd like to spend my time sharing with you the vision for the company and the progress we're making on our strategic initiatives, especially around some of the great technology advances we've recently made.

During the second quarter, we had a revenue of $406 million, and EBITDA of $156 million with an EPS of $0.59 and a strong cash flow generation. When I take a step back and look at the performance drivers of the quarter, the underlying business remains very healthy, but COVID certainly accelerated throughout the quarter and into January. And as you can see from the data in the charts we provided, we're seeing some of the uncertainty reflected in certain areas of our operations. And I'll let Eric provide more details in his remarks.

However, all in all, we continue to feel good about the underlying business with auto site growth up 8 quarters in a row and adjacency sites at their highest level in the company's history. Given the good visibility into our free cash flow and our confidence in the underlying health of the business, we have continued to invest as part of our growth strategy. And you'll see from our guidance, that we expect stronger second half growth.

Our investments over the past 2 years are really showing progress, and we are well positioned to accelerate bringing solutions, insights and value to our dealers, OEM and developers. As a reminder, our strategy is a multipronged approach with initiatives to: one, modernize our current products; two, develop new solutions; three, utilize data, insights and integrations; and finally, fourth, expand and connect the broader ecosystem. I'm going to talk about the progress of each of these and share some thoughts on our vision for the future.

When we think about modernizing our current products, we're looking at: one, having a frictionless user interface that is straightforward, user-friendly and mobile-ready with a simple upgrade path; two, being able to leverage the public cloud with the ability to auto scale and be available anywhere; and three, using flexible architecture to build faster and utilize APIs and plug-in apps. Now plug-in apps are used to quickly add more functionality or new features to existing software. And for example, we just announced the launch of our new rewards plug-in app on Fortellis. And this is the first directly integrated manufacturer loyalty program in any DMS.

On our last call, we mentioned our creation of this program that can be used to instantly access customer rewards points and apply them for payment at a dealership, which flows seamlessly then into the DMS. This new feature has all the modern user interfaces, is easy to use and very simple to install. We are now happy to officially launch the product and have signed with a major OEM to offer this exclusively during their pilot.

This marks the first manufacturer-certified plug-in app available through the Fortellis marketplace. There's going to be more to come later this year.

We're currently working on several modernization efforts, including updating the user experience in our CDK Service application to deliver an easy-to-use interactive interface for our CDK Inspect solution. Additionally, we are adding new AI and machine learning capabilities to drive new database insights, leveraging our new Neuron platform and Fortellis. You'll be hearing more about this as we move into pilot.

Moving on to our new software initiatives. We're focused on addressing several growing needs within the industry, including helping dealers on their journey to provide more omnichannel digital retailing experiences for the consumer. Our strategy is to quickly become the provider of choice for digital retailing solutions through a combination of best-in-class solutions. Given the wide acceptance of our Connected Store product and the investments we've made to compile the most complete set of products needed for true digital retailer, we see a lot of opportunity here and believe we're well positioned to the industry -- to be the industry leader. Our new product development is also focused on meeting the needs of OEMs and consumers with new applications such as our CDK One Pay solution and the new rewards plug-in app.

Our third initiative is around data and insight. And one of the company's greatest asset is data. And I want to share some very important news about our new data platform, Neuron. I'm really excited about the launch of our intelligent big data and analytics platform, which will be a game changer for the industry. By combining Big Data, our deep domain expertise and data science, Neuron will address some of the industry's biggest pain points that will be a huge differentiator for CDK.

So let me explain. There's a massive amount of data, and it's expanding every day from OEMs, dealers and increasingly the cars themselves. Unfortunately, it's not very useful in its current form. In order to really harness all these data, make sense of it and offer actionable insights to OEMs, dealers and software partners, you need a combination of 4 things: a scalable platform, industry domain expertise, AI and machine learning capabilities and an API integration platform all done within a secure and compliant environment. Neuron is the industry's only intelligent data platform capable of doing all these.

And first, Neuron platform is structured to be scalable and capable of handling the volume of structured and unstructured data that's flowing through the automotive ecosystem system. Neuron is built to analyze billions of data transactions that flow through our products annually alongside other industry data, which is a lot of data, but still tiny compared to where the industry is headed. Neuron's architecture is being developed to scale up to many times that amount.

Second, CDK has extensive domain expertise in the automotive and adjacency retailing industries. We know what information is important and what is not, and what dealers and OEMs need. We have 40 years of experience in these industries, and we know how to curate the data, to get them the right data at the right time and in the right form to help them make better decisions.

And third, we've made investments to build out our data science and engineering capabilities in order to curate, manage, analyze and extract knowledge and insights from the data.

Fourth, we have Fortellis, which can securely and seamlessly integrate the insights and data to connect everything together across the automotive ecosystem.

And finally, we're building trust into how we manage data and applying a lot of care to that governance of data to ensure that we are compliant, secure and maintaining data privacy. I'm sure you can see the value this will bring to the industry and our customers.

But what does this mean for CDK? Well, I see this helping us in 3 major ways: first, we're using the insights to enhance our products and solutions to bring even more value to our dealers and OEM customers. This will help with customers' retention, upsell and penetration as well as new customer acquisition.

