CDN Maverick Capital : Acquires Inferno Silver Property, BC

The Scarlet occurrence is located at 1350 metres elevation near the southwestern end of a ridge north of Sinmax Creek and east of Johnson Creek. Locally, as exposed in trench OKT88-1 on the

The Inferno Showing, is located on a south-facing slope overlooking Sinmax Creek at an elevation of 765 metres, approximately 2.3 kilometres southeast of Silverspray Falls on Johnson Creek. In 2011, rock chip sampling yielded up to 504 grams per tonne silver, 1.945 grams per tonne gold, 0.2670 per cent zinc and 0.5020 per cent lead over 0.17 metre in sample IR20; 475 grams per tonne silver, 0.439 gram per tonne gold, 0.6020 per cent zinc, 0.7620 per cent lead, 0.2370 per cent copper and 0.2490 per cent antimony over 0.25 metre in sample IR13 and 262 grams per tonne silver, 0.216 grams per tonne gold, 0.4060 per cent zinc, 0.3910 per cent lead, 0.1160 per cent copper and 0.1130 per cent antimony over 0.35 metre in sample IR18(Assessment Report 33148).

There are three mineral occurrences / showings located on the Property which are: Inferno, Scarlet, and Stake 2.

The area has been historically explored in conjunction with the nearby Homestake (MINFILE 082M

The Property is a part of the historic Adams Plateau - Clearwater polymetallic, precious metal enhanced, volcanic/sedimentary hosted massive sulphide camp. The claims are accessible by paved and gravel roads with good infrastructure support. It cover a polymetallic, precious metal enhanced, volcanic hosted massive sulphide occurrence identified as the Inferno Zone (ARIS Report: 29744) that is a potential extension of lithological host rocks of the massive sulfide lenses referred to as the HOMESTAKE PAST PRODUCER (Minfile No.082M-025). The inferno zone represents a potential volcanogenic massive sulphide horizon and occurs near the top of an intensely hydrothermally altered pile of felsic volcanic rocks known as the Homestake schist.

Vancouver, British Columbia - October 12, 2021 - CDN Maverick Capital Corp. ("Maverick" or the "Company") (CSE: CDN; OTCPINK:AXVEF; Frankfurt: A117RU) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a property purchase agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire 100% interest in the Inferno Silver Property (the "Property"). The Inferno Silver Property consists of four mining claims covering approximately 1,237 hectares land in Adams Lake Area of Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada.

Scarlet zone, a 1.5-metre wide quartz vein or veined zone in carbonaceous sediments (shales) hosts scattered pods of galena, pyrite and tetrahedrite with minor sphalerite. The vein(s) have been exposed over a strike length of 40 metres. Alteration patterns include silicification, bleaching and limonite. Another trench is exposed a zone of disseminated pyrite with minor galena stringers. In 1988, selected grab samples (OKG1068 to OKG1072) from trench OKT88-1yielded from 331.0 to

495.0 grams per tonne silver, 48.20 to 57.00 per cent lead, 0.02 to 0.21 per cent zinc, 0.010 to 0.041 per cent copper, 0.10 to 0.13 per cent antimony and 0.04 to 0.19 gram per tonne gold(Assessment Report 18216).

The Stake 2 occurrence is located is near the eastern bank of Johnson Creek, approximately 500 metres north-northeast of its junction with Sinmax Creek. Locally, a quartz vein hosted by chlorite schists is mineralized with galena and sphalerite with minor pyrite and chalcopyrite. In 1977, a rock sample assayed 0.717 per cent lead and 0.430 per cent zinc (Assessment Report 6679).

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue 100,000 common shares within three

business days after the signing of the Agreement and must incur $150,000 in exploration expenditures before December 31, 2021. All shares issued in connection with this acquisition are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day. The Agreement was signed on October 6, 2021.

Cautionary Statement:

BC Government's database at following websites: https://www.mtonline.gov.bc.ca/mtov/home.do. The Company has not verified the information and the information is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Property. The Company believes that the historical information is relevant to an appraisal of the merits of the property and forms a reliable basis upon which to develop future exploration programs.

Company will conduct further work to verify historical mineralization on the Property

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Afzaal Pirzada., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Maverick's Inferno Property as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

